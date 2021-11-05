Vuzix to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences. For each event, institutional investors are welcome to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with management via the respective conference website or their sales contact:

November 11 Stifel 2021 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference





Vuzix will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during this event.



November 16 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference





Vuzix will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during this event.



November 18 Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021





Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will share his industry and company insights during his 11:00am ET presentation. The presentation will be webcast live with registration available at conference.ladenburg.com or on Vuzix' investor relations website at https://ir.vuzix.com/. Vuzix will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during this event.



December 8 Barclay's Global TMT Conference





Vuzix will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during this event.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 233 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

