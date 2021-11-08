Fabled Silver Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 11th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCO; OTCQB: FBSGF, and FSE: 7NQ) based in Parral, Mexico, focused on Santa Maria property, today announced that Peter Hawley, CEO & President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 11th.

DATE: November 11th, 2021

TIME: 11:00-11:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mismqK

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. has an experienced management team with a proven track record, with decades of exploration, development, and production in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metals properties in Mexico with blue sky exploration potential. As such, it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Santa Maria Project from Golden Minerals. As a result of exploration success's, the project has evolved from the original 8 000m of surface drilling to now 14 400m which includes underground drilling. In recent news, while exploring for high grade silver the company has discovered a new high grade gold domain system open in all directions. Having completed the exploration drilling the company has now begun definition drilling of the resource.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

