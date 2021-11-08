The International Biometrics + Identity Association Appoints Robert Tappan As Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA), the preeminent trade organization for the identity technology industry, is proud to announce and welcome Robert Tappan as the Association's new Managing Director.

Mr. Tappan has an extensive professional career in corporate communications and in working with industry trade associations, conducting public affairs and issues advocacy campaigns. With over 30 years of experience in Washington, D.C., Mr. Tappan will bring to the IBIA his expert-level knowledge and leadership in issues management, marketing, and reputation management efforts simultaneously.

Notable accomplishments in Mr. Tappan's career include: serving as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs at the U. S. Department of State from 2002 to 2006; serving as Director of Strategic Communications for Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) in Baghdad in 2004 during the Iraq War; and holding senior positions for several leading public relations firms in Washington, D.C., including President of the Washington, DC office of global PR firm, Burson-Marsteller (now BCW Global). He also spent four years as a spokesperson and Director of External Relations for Koch Industries.

"On behalf of the IBIA Board and our Member companies, I am excited to welcome Rob to the IBIA," said John Mears, Vice President and Tech Fellow at Leidos, and Chairman of the Board of IBIA. "Rob's experience and communications skills are critical to enlightening people about biometrics and identity management as our industry rapidly evolves."

As the head of IBIA, Mr. Tappan's paramount objective is sustaining IBIA as the leading advocate for the biometrics industry. His vision for IBIA focuses on maintaining industry thought-leadership, advocacy, branding, promoting growth and diversity with companies in this space, while also developing a growth-oriented business plan for the Association. In addition to serving as the visible "voice" of IBIA, Mr. Tappan will also be representing the industry on critical topics of the day to the media. Mr. Tappan will be an advocate on behalf of IBIA, help recruit new members to the Association, and build on the success of its signature yearly industry conference and trade event, Connect:ID, rebranded as IdentityWeek in 2022.

Mr. Tappan will also work with industry members to help shape legislation and policies that are relevant to IBIA's membership. A major mission is to educate citizens, legislators and policymakers about the benefits of biometrics, and the responsible use of technologies for human identity. To do this effectively, the IBIA seeks to increase its voice in public policy debates and its footprint around the world.

"I am very humbled and delighted to join IBIA at this important time in this industry's evolution," said Tappan. "We are seeing the growth of more and more biometric and security technologies, and the development of important new applications. I am proud to be a part of leading this organization into the year 2022 and the future."

About IBIA: International Biometrics + Identity Association advances the adoption and responsible use of technology-based identification solutions to enhance security and privacy and to facilitate convenience and productivity for government, businesses, and consumers. To effectively carry out its mission, IBIA focuses on three core activities: Advocacy, Connections, and Education. For more information, please visit our website at www.ibia.org .

