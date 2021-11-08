The Paley Center for Media Announces Jim Lanzone, Marne Levine, Paulo Marinho, and Adam Silver as New Members to Its Esteemed Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Paley Center for Media, a leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, announced the addition of four new members to its distinguished Board of Trustees.

Joining the Board of Trustees are Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo Inc.; Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer of Meta; Paulo Marinho, Executive Director of Networks at Grupo Globo; and Adam Silver, Commissioner of the National Basketball Association. The four new Trustees will be working alongside the existing members of the Board in providing counsel to the Paley Center as it continues its 2021 programming and begins work on initiatives for 2022.

"The Paley Center is very fortunate to have the expertise and visionary leadership of our Board of Trustees. The vast experiences they each bring to the table has allowed for a wide variety of voices to be represented throughout our programming," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "We are excited to be welcoming Jim Lanzone, Marne Levine, Paulo Marinho, and Adam Silver to the Board, and we look forward to working alongside each of them as we head into 2022 and beyond."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead today's media conversation, and the rapidly evolving media landscape. The Board – comprised of preeminent leaders spanning the entire media industry including television, sports, gaming, music, audio, entertainment, technology, social media, news, and advertising – provides critical input on the organization's strategy and operations comprising its public and industry programming, museum exhibits, educational curriculum, as well as the Paley Media Council.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Andy Bird CBE, Pearson; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Wade Davis, Univision Communications Inc.; Tami Erwin, Verizon; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Alberto Ibargüen, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Mel Karmazin; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined, Inc.; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Crystal McCrary, Producer, Director, and Author; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems LLC; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; Dawn Ostroff, Spotify; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Marc Pritchard, The Procter & Gamble Company; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS; Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp.; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc.; Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

