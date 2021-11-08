Springbrook Software Delivers 50% Increased Efficiency with New Advanced Capital Budgeting and Planning Solution for Local Government Agencies

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, the leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, just released advanced Capital Budgeting and Planning, fully integrated with Springbrook's cloud-based Cirrus financial platform. The solution reduces budget management and development time by 50%.

sprbrk.com. (PRNewsFoto/Springbrook Software)

"Our full featured solution is developed for government agency finance teams to help them track, measure and improve organizational performance. Customers have reported up to a 50% savings in time in automating manual processes and up to 80% in reporting. The collaborative features of this solution make it ideal for the new, work from anywhere workforce," says Robert Bonavito, Springbrook CEO.

Advanced Capital Budgeting and Planning delivers critical capabilities, including the ability to create an unlimited number of budget projections, worksheets, and proposed budget reports for review. The state-of-the-art budgeting and forecasting tool is fully integrated with multiple publishing capabilities and features intuitive, collaborative based dashboards and powerful API integrations.

Highlights include the ability to analyze all financial and non-financial data used in the forecasting and budgeting process; instant and convenient self-service access to managers, the ability to attach multiple format documents and full audit compliance.

"This is just the latest example of our continued investments in bringing the most powerful, modern, intuitive and secure solutions to local government agencies. Our goal is to provide tools that enable data driven decisions based on real time information, delivered in the most efficient manner possible, and our customers tell us that we're fulfilling that commitment," adds Bonavito.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. 1700+ villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, public health boards and cities in seven countries around the globe, use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York, Massachusetts and New Zealand. www.springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: steve.lundin@sprbrk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springbrook Software