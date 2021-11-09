Allegiant Reports October 2021 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2021.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
October 2021
October 2019
Change
Passengers
1,163,152
1,106,576
5.1%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,014,278
944,538
7.4%
Available seat miles (000)
1,358,612
1,136,093
19.6%
Load factor
74.7%
83.1%
(8.4 pts)
Departures
9,094
7,929
14.7%
Average stage length (miles)
849
838
1.3%
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
October 2021
October 2019
Change
Passengers
1,192,133
1,138,029
4.8%
Available seat miles (000)
1,424,053
1,219,562
16.8%
Departures
9,680
8,607
12.5%
Average stage length (miles)
835
828
0.8%
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
October 2021
October 2020
Change
Passengers
1,163,152
773,275
50.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,014,278
671,025
51.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,358,612
1,063,369
27.8%
Load factor
74.7%
63.1%
11.6pts
Departures
9,094
7,178
26.7%
Average stage length (miles)
849
852
(0.4%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
October 2021
October 2020
Change
Passengers
1,192,133
787,284
51.4%
Available seat miles (000)
1,424,053
1,102,335
29.2%
Departures
9,680
7,517
28.8%
Average stage length (miles)
835
843
(0.9%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
October 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.52
