Amazon's Best-Selling Bedding Brand Garners Record-Breaking 260,000 Customer Reviews and Announces Category Expansion

PINE BROOK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellanni Fine Linens, the world's leading e-commerce provider of comfortable, high-quality, best-value bedding, has grown their cult following on Amazon to hit a milestone of 260,000 customer reviews. This record-breaking achievement further cements the brand as a leader in the bedding space and solidifies its highly coveted "Amazon's Choice" badge. Launched in 2014 with the goal of creating a line of luxury-quality bedding made for everyday consumers at an affordable price point, Mellanni has seen tremendous growth since its origin, organically achieving its cult following and garnering over 194,000 5-star ratings due to its hotel-like feel and unbeatable value.

Mellanni Fine Linens

The Mellanni 1800 Collection Sheet Set, the brand's flagship product that's garnered over a quarter of a million reviews, is made of Brushed Microfiber that is light, soft, and durable. The 1800 Collection Sheet Set is easy to care for, fade, stain, and wrinkle resistant, and is available in over 40 colors and patterns with a wide range of sizes, including an extra deep option for thicker mattresses. Reviews praise the softness, breathability and durability of Mellanni's 1800 Collection Sheet Set, with many reviewers emphasizing the unbelievable value of the sheets.

Beyond the cult-classic microfiber sheets, Mellanni offers a wide range of cotton sheet set options, including sateen, jersey knit, flannel and more, plus the latest launch – the luxurious 100% Organic Cotton 400TC Sheet Set. To round out the full sleep experience, Mellanni's product portfolio also includes silk pillowcases, quilts, duvet covers, pillows, mattress pads and protectors, and so much more, all available in a wide range of sizes and colorways to suit any and all consumers. The quality of each product is always backed by the Mellanni Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee.

To meet consumer demand for more affordable, design-forward home products and build on the trust fostered by loyal customers, the brand is excited to announce they will be expanding into other rooms within the home with their soon-to-launch home, kitchen, bath and décor accessory lines. "We're thrilled to see that our customers love Mellanni to the point that over 260,000 of them took the time to write us a review," says co-founder Margarita Poluyko. "We can't wait to continue the momentum with our new launches and deliver innovative, high quality products that our valued customers have come to expect from us."

Mellanni products and accessories are available online at Mellanni.com and on Amazon. For more information, visit their website at www.mellanni.com.

About Mellanni Fine Linens

Starting in their basement, immigrant siblings Margarita and Igor Poluyko, along with their father Mikhail, launched Mellanni Fine Linens with the goal of creating a bedding company for the masses built on the foundational maxim of stylish and comfortable living at affordable prices, authentic quality and world-class customer service. This quality of each product is always backed by the Mellanni Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee. Over the course of just a few short years and hundreds of hours of hard work, the company grew from the basement to the garage, and eventually to the 91,000 square foot warehouse in New Jersey where the Mellanni offices currently reside. Despite its rapid growth, Mellanni Fine Linens is still a family owned and operated business, with each product quality checked by hand at the warehouse in New Jersey. Mellanni has been seen on the TODAY Show, CNN, Fast Company, Good Housekeeping, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine and more. To learn more about Mellanni, visit their website at www.mellanni.com.

