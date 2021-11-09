C&S Wholesale Grocers Enters Into A Definitive Purchase Agreement For 12 Tops Markets Stores

KEENE, N.H., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 12 Tops Markets stores that have become available due to the Tops Markets merger with Price Chopper/Market 32. C&S will convert these 12 stores to Grand Union supermarkets.

"With our recent announcement of the purchase of Piggly Wiggly® Midwest, this is another very exciting opportunity for C&S to further expand into the retail market. This is an important component of our growth and future success. The Grand Union stores will showcase C&S's already successful retail strategies and be supported by our strong wholesale supply chain and programs to deliver solid retail performance," said Rick Cohen, Executive Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The Grand Union stores will be based in Cooperstown, Cortland, Norwich, Owego, Peru, Rome, Saranac Lake, Sherrill, Warrensburg and two locations in Watertown in New York, and Rutland, Vermont. The agreement is set to close in the coming weeks. The grand openings are planned for mid-January through mid-February 2022. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will operate these stores. C&S will continue to recognize the union workforce at these locations.

"The Grand Union stores will offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as our signature private brands. Each store will contain localized assortments to meet their shoppers' needs," said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. "We are very excited to bring this iconic supermarket back to the communities it has fed for generations and continue our legacy of braggingly happy customers."

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com .

