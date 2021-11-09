CAPS launches Veterans Day ad campaign: Housing for Those Who Served Our Country, Not Hotels for Those Who Broke into It

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit, nonpartisan group, Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), is reaching out to Americans concerned about the lack of services provided to homeless veterans. A nationwide ad campaign drawing attention to this indifference runs through Veterans Day.

While 37,000 veterans lack shelter, the Biden administration provides hotels for illegal immigrants who broke our immigration laws. In March, the Biden administration signed a six-month contract for $86 million to house 1,200 migrant family members in Texas and Arizona. That's $72,000 per migrant for half a year. That $86 million is just the beginning, as the contract "could be extended and expanded."

ICE has its own family residential centers, but they were full, overwhelmed by the border surge Biden created with his invitation for migrants to break our immigration laws.

Tens of millions of dollars for 1200 lawbreakers for six months is just the tip of the iceberg. Biden has run a series of clandestine flights to ferry illegal migrants into the interior of the United States where they are housed, then released, far away from the television cameras that might highlight a messy, and politically embarrassing, situation at the border. We will probably never have a true accounting of the costs of his "come on in, the border is open" policy.

Beyond that, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is considering paying $450,000 dollars person to illegal immigrants who were previously separated from their families at the southern border. Biden denied it, but White House officials walked back his comments. Apparently, only the amount of the largesse is in question as veterans continue to sleep on the streets.

CAPS Executive Director Ric Oberlink said:

"To those who served their nation, it is shocking to see Biden's disregard for its borders.

We've come a considerable way in the last five decades. It is no longer acceptable in woke circles to openly disparage those who served their country in the military. But talk is cheap, very cheap.

My father served. My mother served. I served. As a veteran, I think it is a sacrilege that the Biden administration is spending taxpayer dollars on hotels for, and payments to, illegal immigrants. Our nation should provide housing for those who served their country, not hotels for those who broke into it."

THE AD CAN BE VIEWED HERE.

