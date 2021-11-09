Firmament Backs Archimedes Capital Partners to Launch M2 Orthopedic Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored equity and debt capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today the backing of Archimedes Health Investors ("Archimedes") in the launch of M2 Orthopedics ("M2O" or the "Company"), an orthopedic platform in the Mid-Atlantic with four initial practice locations and one ambulatory surgery center ("ASC"). M2 Orthopedics is an innovator of modern practice management for the nation's best orthopedic surgeons.

(PRNewsfoto/The Firmament Group)

M2 Orthopedics is led by Marshall Maran, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Michael Meneghini, Chief Medical Officer. Mr. Maran has over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare services industry, and Dr. Meneghini is a nationally recognized surgeon & published researcher of total joint replacements. Mr. Maran stated, "The launch of M2 Orthopedics is the culmination of a multi-year team effort centered on launching and building the country's premier orthopedic surgery group. The Firmament team moved quickly to ensure that we had the resources necessary to launch and scale this platform. They understand physician practice management and have provided valuable insights to help our team execute on our vision."

Archimedes is led by Harry Eichelberger, a long-time investor in the healthcare services industry with decades of experience funding, operating, and exiting a variety of healthcare businesses. Mr. Eichelberger stated, "Firmament has a demonstrated expertise in healthcare services and has proven to be a great partner in prior transactions. We're thankful to have their support as we launch and scale the M2 Orthopedics platform."

Firmament's Green Campbell commented, "We are thrilled to back Archimedes, Marshall, and the entire team at M2 Orthopedics. Their decades of healthcare services experience coupled with the remarkable reputation of the Company's physician group position the platform to rapidly scale while continuing to provide patients with the highest quality of care. We are committed to providing the capital solutions necessary to help the platform capitalize on the long-term tailwinds propelling growth in outpatient orthopedic surgery."

With this news, M2 Orthopedics is also scaling its team with the appointments of two impressive executives; DaVita Kidney Care Finance Leader Jeff Clidence as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Human Resources professional and former VP of HR at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Michael Romano as Chief People Officer.

About M2 Orthopedics

M2 Orthopedics is modernizing practice management for the nation's best orthopedic practices and surgeons so they can focus on patient care. By combining expertise in orthopedics with a unique focus on long-term physician partnerships, M2O supports private practices through enhanced management capabilities and access to capital - empowering practices to sustain their independence and grow. M2O enables physicians to prioritize exceptional care and experiences, so everyone has better outcomes - patients win, practices succeed and ultimately, the broader orthopedic field thrives. For more information, visit www.m2orthopartners.com.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

CONTACT: Allie Reitman, media@thefirmamentgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Firmament Group