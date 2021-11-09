Gaming Innovation Group reports Q3 2021

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q3 2021 revenues* of €17.0 million and an EBITDA of €5.3 million.

"I am very pleased with the results and the momentum we continued to demonstrate in the third quarter across GiG's business units. The Company continued to build towards its execution strategy for long term sustainable growth over the coming years, leveraging its diverse portfolio of operations and to prepare for expansion into new markets, development of products and operational performance that will enable the Company to push towards further success in the coming years.", says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG.

Financial Highlights

Revenues* in Q3 2021 were €17.0m (14.2), an increase of 20% YoY, all organic

EBITDA was €5.3m (3.2), up 67%, EBITDA margin* increased to 31.3% (22.5%)

All-time high revenues in Media Services of €11.2m (8.6), an increase of 30%, with an EBITDA of €5.1m (4.0)

Revenues* for Platform Services were €5.7m (5.4), an increase of 6% (32% ex. terminated white-labels), with a positive EBITDA of €0.6m (-0.1)

Positive EBIT of €1.8m (-1.6), an improvement of €3.4m

Positive cash flow from operations of €7.9m (-0.2), an improvement of €8.1m

Operational Highlights

Signed two long-term agreements for the provision of GiG's platform to facilitate an operator's multi-brand strategy and expansion into several EU markets

Signed a long-term agreement for the provision of GiG's platform that will support a client's operations in certain designated markets

One new brand was launched in Q3 and the development for three additional brands are now complete, all expected to go live in Q4

Media Services reached a third successive all-time high in quarterly revenue and player intake was in line with previous quarter despite normal seasonality effects in Q3

Entered four new markets in Media and one in Platform

Events after Q3

Signed a long-term agreement with an established German operator that will migrate its existing brand to GiG's iGaming Platform

October has developed positively, and revenues are up 23% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for terminated white-labels and Germany , revenues are up 34%

The strong development continues in Media Services with both all-time high revenue and player intake in October

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. Cost of sales, marketing expenses and EBITDA-margin are adjusted accordingly. See Note 2 in the Q3-2021 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q3 2021 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English. See link on our website www.gig.com/ir.

For further information, contact

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, richard.brown@gig.com +34 661 599 025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

Hessi Mocca, Head of IR, hessi.mocca@gig.com, +46 737039820

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 9 November 2021.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Legal disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks.

