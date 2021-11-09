HMS releases TimeControl 8.2, a multi-function timesheet update with significant new and enhanced features

HMS Software is a global thought- leader in timesheet management systems. It has just released TimeControl 8.2, with major improvements for effective resource management.

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The shift of workers to remote and hybrid work has made time tracking an ever more critical business function. HMS Software, a global leader in timesheet systems since the first commercial release of its TimeControl system in 1994 has just released TimeControl 8.2, an update to the TimeControl family of versions with significant new and enhanced functionality.

TimeControl 8 screen (CNW Group/HMS Software)

"We are seeing an ever changing workplace at the moment," explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. "Where last year was a year for many of our clients of change from on-premise to remote work, this year has been characterized by change, change, change. Some clients have moved back to on-premise work. Some have a hybrid environment of on-premise and hybrid time and some are shifting from one mix of environments to another as conditions change. In that kind of world, the flexibility of our TimeControl timesheet system has been particularly important."

With the releases of TimeControl 8.2, HMS expands on the vision of a multi-purpose, highly adaptive timesheet environment first started with the release of TimeControl in 1994.

TimeControl version 8.2 includes new functionality for vacation request support, enhanced functionality for integration with Oracle's Primavera EPPM and Primavera Pro, enhanced reporting options, numerous improvements to TimeControl Mobile, the free TimeControl app for iOS and Android, as well as major enhancements to over 20 key features of the system.

"We're very proud of the work we've done on version 8.2," says Vandersluis. "The work we've done has been designed with our client's needs in mind.

The TimeControl 8.2 upgrade is available now for existing on-premise clients with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates.

TimeControl 8.2 Online, the TimeControl subscription service in the cloud will be upgraded automatically in the coming weeks.

For more information about this TimeControl upgrade, please visit the TimeControl website: https://www.timecontrol.com/features/updates.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation.

For more information about TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial, monitor the TimeControl blog at blog.timecontrol.com, the TimeControl Industrial website at industrial.timecontrol.com or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.

For any other questions, please contact HMS Software at info@hms.ca.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at info@hms.ca.

