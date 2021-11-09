LTN Adds Zixi Access To LTN Network

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, an industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP, today announced a partnership with LTN Global, an industry leader in transformative media technology and video transport solutions. Zixi and LTN have partnered to support access to the LTN Network, the company's global fully managed multicast network. The LTN Network supports full-time, OU, and event production workflows and is supported by 24/7 operations and monitoring teams.

The LTN Network allows customers to reliably deliver content anywhere in the world with guaranteed reliability and at low latency. It is the foundation for the LTN Ecosystem, which powers integrated workflows from cloud production and content aggregation to signaling and monetization through delivery. The LTN Ecosystem incorporates a broad portfolio of acquisition, decoration and signaling, production, playout, and other services, and delivers them as complete customer-managed solutions or outsourced production services.

The Zixi SDVP will be supported as a first- or last-mile, on- or off-ramp to available services, sites and partners within the LTN Network and LTN Ecosystem. Media companies that need to support diverse distribution and acquisition workflows across locations can access the value-added services of the LTN Ecosystem. With this partnership, customers can now use a Zixi Feeder or Broadcaster to connect and send a feed to the LTN network, or a Zixi Receiver or Broadcaster to receive a full-time feed from the LTN Network. Commercially, customers can either access the LTN Network via Zixi with existing Zixi licenses, or LTN will include Zixi charges on bundled offerings.

The SDVP's Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for video transport over IP with reliable uptime at low latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency, and enables encoder backpressure. The 300+ Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi will provide increased access in and out of the LTN Network. Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform aggregates 3 billion data points a day from across the Zixi Enabled Network and uses advanced analytics, machine learning, and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to provide alerts based on patterns and insights that help media companies streamline broadcast operations by focusing their resources to fix errors before they occur and reduce costs from root cause analysis.

"Many of our customers' hardware and software solutions incorporate the Zixi SDVP," said Michal Miskin-Amir, EVP and Head of Core Network Group, LTN Global. "The addition of the SDVP to and from the LTN Network extends our strategy of providing media companies with flexible and nearly ubiquitous access using a broad array of protocols to connect to our managed network and the powerful LTN Ecosystem."

"Zixi has invested years of hard work integrating the SDVP into every part of the media workflow" said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "We are extremely happy that our customers and partners can now use those relationships to access the managed services of the LTN Network."

