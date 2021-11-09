Textile technology is proven to reflect high energy frequencies such as those linked to Havana Syndrome

Noble Biomaterials' Circuitex Shielding Technology Protects Against Directed Energy Attacks Textile technology is proven to reflect high energy frequencies such as those linked to Havana Syndrome

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Biomaterials, creator of conductive energy textiles and advanced antimicrobial systems, announces today that its Circuitex fabric and foam technologies are proven to reflect high-frequency energy waves similar to those suspected in Havana Syndrome attacks and produced by directed-energy weapons (DEW).

Biomaterials

Textile technology is proven to reflect high energy frequencies such as those linked to Havana Syndrome.

In response to the growing threat of Havana Syndrome to US diplomatic and military personnel around the world, Noble Biomaterials has developed passive and active mitigation systems that have the ability to counter devastating directed energy attacks in fixed and mobile locations. Circuitex Shielding Fabrics utilize proprietary material technology that scatters and shields energy waves by reducing power of the waves by up to 100dB. This level of protection, deployable within soft and hard surface applications, is far above industry standards and is currently utilized by the United States Military and Department of State.

Circuitex shielding technology allows for unmatched consistency and performance across a broad range of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is highly effective from 30 MHz through 30 GHz, demonstrating attenuation values between 30 dB (99.9%) and 90 dB (99.9999999 %).

Circuitex Conductive Material from Noble Biomaterials

"Circuitex is proven effective in mission-critical military and aerospace applications," says Joel Furey, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Noble Biomaterials. "Noble Biomaterials has spent years developing multi-spectral energy management systems for security and protection. Whether the objective is to transfer or shield energy, our portfolio of products is uniquely suited to deal with the challenges of directed energy."

Circuitex is offered as fiber, fabric, and foam and can be used in soft or hard surfaces for fixed and mobile applications. Commercial products include apparel fabrics, tents, shelters, tapes, wallpapers, and medical devices. Circuitex was developed for solutions in EMI/RFI shielding, thermal and electrical conductivity, IR signature, biometric monitoring, and static control.

Noble Biomaterials is a registered FDA medical device facility, an essential sole-source technology supplier of medical components to the US military, and a US EPA–registered antimicrobial manufacturer. Noble products are EPA, FIFRA, BPR, and CE conforming.

For more information on Noble Biomaterials and to view their full range of fabric applications, please visit www.noblebiomaterials.com .

About Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. is a global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications. The company produces advanced material technologies designed for mission-critical applications in the performance apparel, healthcare, industrial, and emerging wearable technology markets. Its flagship brands, X-STATIC®, IONIC+™, and CIRCUITEX®, are used by hundreds of world-class licensees to provide odor elimination, infection prevention/management, biometric monitoring, and conductive protection benefits. Its headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Scranton, PA, and the company has offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. www.noblebiomaterials.com

Contact:

Kevin Nicol-Lints

kevin@verdepr.com

Circuitex Conductive Material from Noble

Noble Biomaterials

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noble Biomaterials