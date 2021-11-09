- The marine geophysics company, which helps find offshore energy reserves and CCS locations, selects GEP SMART's unified procurement software to support its source-to-contract processes

PGS, A Global Leader In Mapping The Earth's Subsurface, Selects GEP's AI-Driven Procurement Software To Manage Its Spend - The marine geophysics company, which helps find offshore energy reserves and CCS locations, selects GEP SMART's unified procurement software to support its source-to-contract processes

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that PGS has selected GEP SMART™ , the industry's premier procurement software platform, after a competitive selection process.

PGS, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is a leading marine geophysics company with offices in 14 countries. PGS records and images the Earth's subsurface, and is one of the largest users of computer power on the planet to support the energy industry's search for offshore oil and gas reserves, offshore renewables, and carbon capture and storage sites. PGS will be using GEP SOFTWARE™ to transform its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process, encompassing sourcing as well as contract and supplier management.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

