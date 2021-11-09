Premium Mortgage Corporation Named No. 1 Fastest Growing Company in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State-based mortgage lender, Premium Mortgage Corporation, has been named the fastest growing company in Rochester by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The company was on hand to receive the top distinction at the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Awards on Thursday, November 4, at the Floreano Convention Center in downtown Rochester.

Premium Mortgage Corporation, which was founded in 1999 by Mike Donoghue and Alexia Barbarossa, was also named the number one mortgage lender in Rochester, edging out local lenders like ESL Federal Credit Union, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, and M&T Bank. While the award marks the company's tenth appearance on the Top 100 list in 21 years, it's their first time in the number one position.

"Being named the fastest growing company in Rochester is incredibly humbling, and a testament to our talented team and their dedication to our customers in this community and beyond," said Alexia Barbarossa, Premium Mortgage Corporation's Executive Vice President and Operations Manager. "I'm so proud that throughout our business growth, we continue to give our customers a tremendous mortgage experience, making them feel comfortable, informed, and well taken care of."

To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100, businesses must be privately held, headquartered in the nine-county Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. With a compound annual growth rate of 33.5% between 2018 and 2021 and closing over $1.5 billion in loans in their last fiscal year, Premium Mortgage Corporation has experienced a significant surge of new customers and loan production.

"Our growth over the past few years has focused primarily on purchase-money mortgages, and we outpace our competitors in that metric by a large margin," said President of Premium Mortgage Corporation, Mike Donoghue. "Staying in our lane and focusing on what got us here continues to be the recipe for success, and I think this honor really exemplifies that."

The veteran-owned company has a team of over 240 employees that span across their 12 offices. Premium Mortgage Corporation is also a long-time partner with several local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester and Camp Stella Maris.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Premium Mortgage Corporation serves residential real estate markets across upstate New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and Nebraska. Since opening in 1999, the company has grown to over 240 employees and attributes its success to matching mortgage financing to individual clients' needs, while also giving excellent customer service to real estate agents in the community. For ongoing mortgage news, please visit: www.premiummortgage.com and follow Premium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

