Research shows U.S. Memorials for Veterans, Heroes & Survivors Offer Healing & Connection; Examples Seen in New Huether Artworks

ATLANTA, SANTA ROSA, Calif, and SALLISAW, Okla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Veteran's Day 2021, public art memorials in cities across the U.S. provide survivors, families and community members an important physical connection for healing and resolution, says Gordon Huether, a prolific public art designer with commemorative projects across the country including new works in Atlanta, Santa Rosa CA, and Sallisaw OK. According to recent research, well designed memorials can relieve stress, promote human connection and strengthen communities.

The VA Clinic Memorial by Gordon Huether in Santa Rosa CA is slated for installation in 2022.

"It's an honor to create commemorative sculptures and memorials, and to see their powerful effect on survivors and families," said Huether, a Napa, CA-based artist. "My design approach is to immerse myself into the memorial commission and its purpose to create a deeply-rooted object or presence where people can remember and hopefully move forward."

Research indicates that, through their designs, memorials represent and commemorate losses (Wolschke-Bulmahn, 2001); can help individuals make sense of and recover from losses (Rowlands, 1999); and can help entire communities mourn a loss by providing settings for communal ceremonies (Wasserman,1998). A more recent study of the Vietnam War Memorial on 62 veterans' trauma-related symptoms (Watkins, Cole, Weidemann 2010) showed distinct links between the memorial's design features and a veteran's experiences that may well provide more benefit over more time, and that designers can create effective memorials by understanding their relation to the mourning process.

Memorials and statues date to earliest recorded history, and are a continuing, popular vehicle for commemorating tragic, historical or important events.

Three such site-specific artworks from Gordon Huether echo current trends in memorial design:

Sallisaw Veterans Memorial: Commissioned by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Veterans Memorial is inspired by the context of the site and complements the architecture of the adjacent Sallisaw Veterans Center. While still in early development, the design calls for two curved sculptural forms approximately 30 feet long arching from 4 feet to 8 feet high, and will provide a "canvas" of Cor-ten steel for stories and portraits of local heroes, relevant maps and images, and words from veterans.

Santa Rosa Veterans Administration: As part of Santa Rosa's Public Art in Private Development Program, Huether created a 14-foot-tall sculptural gazebo of Cor-ten steel, stainless steel and dichroic glass that offers an area for gathering while exhibiting a dignified presence. Working with the VA, construction firm Ryan Companies and Nancy Witherall Art Consulting, Huether's aim was a sculpture of visual distinction in a tranquil and contemplative space to support the veterans and staff of the VA facility.

Atlanta Children's Memorial: Commissioned by the City of Atlanta, Huether designed the Eternal Flame Monument to memorialize 30 black children, adolescents and adults killed between 1979-81. Set for installation in 2022, the 52-foot-long recessed wall and setting will display each victim's name, host an eternally lit flame, and incorporate seating for contemplation and reflection.

