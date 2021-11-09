TD Bank Ranks No. 1 in SBA Lending for Fifth Straight Year in Maine-to-Florida Footprint

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year in total number of approved U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan units in its Maine-to-Florida footprint for the SBA's 2021 fiscal year. TD supported more than 1,400 businesses through two SBA lending products: 7(a) and 504 loans.

The Bank also secured the top ranking in total amount of 504 dollars lent (approximately $128 million) in its footprint. TD ranked in the top five nationally after lending $502 million and approving a total of 1,496 SBA 7(a) and 504 loans combined.

In three states, TD ranked No. 1 for 7(a) loan units approved in Florida, New Jersey and South Carolina.

"We are proud to continue to help small businesses meet their financial needs by providing critical funding through SBA loans," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking, TD Bank. "We are dedicated to helping small businesses recover and thrive as we help them navigate in these times."

TD has also been an active participant in the SBA's PPP program, providing over 130,000 PPP loans for $12B+ to small businesses as a top PPP lender nationwide.

"I want to thank all those at TD Bank who worked so hard to achieve this milestone," said Tom Pretty, Head of SBA Lending, TD Bank. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and we are thrilled to continue to serve them."

