GR0 Honored as Best Global Ad & Marketing Agency in 2021 Clutch's The Manifest recognized the Top Agencies based on client reviews

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has been recognized by Clutch's The Manifest in three B2B service provider lists: Top Digital Marketing Agency, Top SEO Agency, and Top Advertising Agency, ranking in the Top 3 for the latter two categories.

GR0 placed in the Top 10 in the above lists.

The Manifest , a business news and how-to website, revealed the official list of the 2021 Top B2B players from the global advertising and marketing industries. The Manifest is a business blog platform that encompasses the IT, design, development, digital marketing and business services spaces. In their inaugural recognition, the honorees were B2B service providers that earned phenomenal client recommendations, which were collated from top review platform Clutch.co .

"We're extremely honored to be recognized in these lists among so many other reputable agencies," said Kevin Miller , CEO & Co-Founder of GR0. "We pride ourselves on building long-lasting relationships with our clients and it's a testament to our incredible GR0 team that they prioritize each client as if the campaign was their own."

GR0 currently holds a 4.9/5 star ranking based on client reviews and had previously received the Top B2B Agency in California award earlier in 2021. Among other highly-rated marketing agencies, GR0 ranked in the Top 10 on all of the following global lists:

Top Advertising Agency (#1)

Top SEO Agency (#3)

Top Digital Marketing Agency (#6)

"GR0's work has boosted the company's Google rankings and helped to improve brand and review management efforts," stated one client's feedback summary on Clutch in reference to GR0's performance. "They tailor their reasonably-priced services to each client's needs. The accommodating team meets if not outpaces deadlines, and they manage the engagement well."

Another client review summary commended GR0's paid advertising department: "Thanks to GR0 and the client's collaborative effort, the website generates $30,000 in profit monthly. In addition, it maintains PPC acquisition costs to be consistently under $7, and ranked the website in the top 2% of Shopify sites launched the same week."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@gr0.com

About The Manifest:

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

