Ocean Yield: Extension of deadline for exercise of FPSO option

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous press releases relating to the voluntary offer for all shares of Ocean Yield ASA made by Octopus Bidco AS (the "Offeror"). The relevant parties have today agreed an extension of the purchase option for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1, such that this will now expire today, on 10 November 2021 at 23:59 CET.

CONTACT:

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ocean Yield