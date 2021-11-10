Richmond American Set to Expand in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on the land for 175 future homesites in St. Cloud.

The Pearl plan is one of 10 Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at Big Sky in St. Cloud, Florida.

The land is set to become a new Osceola County community, Big Sky. This exciting new neighborhood will offer eight ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. The Ammolite, Azure, Coral, Emerald, Pearl, Ruby, Slate and Moonstone floor plans are ideal for first-time homebuyers, buyers looking to downsize without downgrading and those seeking design flexibility.

The builder is also excited to debut two paired floor plans from its popular Urban Collection™ at Big Sky. The Boston and Chicago plans feature contemporary curb appeal, open layouts with smartly engineered spaces and low-maintenance yards.

More about Seasons at Big Sky

With a planned total of 332 homesites, Big Sky will be located just a few miles from downtown St. Cloud. Community amenities will include a pool, sports courts, playgrounds and a pocket park with picnic tables. A number of homesites will be 70' wide, providing the option for a 3-car garage. Residents of Big Sky will also enjoy convenient access to the Florida Turnpike and close proximity to downtown Orlando.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Big Sky will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) will take place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.