The new USO center brings the comforts of home to service members journeying through the Pittsburgh region

USO Opens Pittsburgh International Airport Lounge to Support Traveling Service Members The new USO center brings the comforts of home to service members journeying through the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 10, 2021, the United Service Organizations (USO) opened a new center in Pittsburgh International Airport to support the thousands of service members who travel through western Pennsylvania each year.

Pittsburgh

"The USO Pittsburgh Airport Center will provide a comforting place for military personnel passing through Pittsburgh to relax and recharge," said Rebecca Parkes, USO northeast regional president. "We are grateful to the Allegheny County Airport Authority for helping us establish a USO center that will serve our heroes in uniform. No matter where service members may be traveling, those who pass through Pittsburgh International Airport can count on the USO to provide a warm welcome."

The new airport center was made possible through the generous support of the American public. The USO is also grateful for donations from Sheetz and other donors, which made the dream of having a USO center at the airport become a reality.

The USO will assume the operation of the airport's Military Lounge in Concourse C, which has been serving service members since 2008. The lounge receives nearly 1,000 visitors annually. The Airport Authority operates Pittsburgh International Airport.

"Thank you to all of our service members who sacrifice so much for our nation," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "This is a great partnership between the USO and the airport. We are grateful for their work, which provides a welcoming center for those departing from and arriving to our region."

Dedicated volunteers staff the center to ensure service members have access to amenities, including:

Complimentary individually wrapped snacks and beverages

$10 food voucher provided by ACAA Charitable Foundation

Seating areas with cable TVs

Rest area with fully reclining chairs

Computer lab area with computers, printer, and internet access

Gaming system

Kids' area with toys

"We are proud to continue our commitment to the Pittsburgh region, especially our community of active duty and reserve military members and their families," said Allegheny County Airport Authority Senior Vice President of Public Safety, Operations, and Maintenance Travis McNichols, an Air Force veteran. "The center will provide service members with a comfortable place to wait for flights and reconnect with loved ones while in transit."

The new USO Center was celebrated with an opening ceremony Wednesday that included regional dignitaries and veterans from the Airport Authority.

Follow the USO on social media for updates and join the conversation using #MoreThanThanks and #BetheForce.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Allegheny County Airport Authority:

ACAA, which manages Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Allegheny County Airport (AGC), is committed to transforming Pittsburgh's airports to reflect and serve the community, inspire the industry, and advance the region's role as a world leader. PIT was named by Fast Company magazine as One of the Most Innovative Companies in the World as well as a finalist in its World Changing Ideas awards, both in 2020. The airport's Safe Travels initiative commits to the highest in public health and safety standards in the airport industry. The initiative, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outlines best practices for keeping travelers healthy. For more information, visit www.flypittsburgh.com.

Media Contacts:

USO Pittsburgh International Airport Dan Drummond Bob Kerlik ddrummond@uso.org bkerlik@flypittsburgh.com 202-243-8621 412-472-3557

Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh 4

USO Logo for dark background. (PRNewsfoto/USO)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USO