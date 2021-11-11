Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Bold

DUNCANVILLE, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Texas. Motto Mortgage Bold is now open in Duncanville and serving all markets throughout the Lone Star State. Motto Mortgage Bold recently held a grand opening celebration at 1102 Santa Fe Trail.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)

Established by Stephens and Shamise Williams, with more than 15 years' experience in financial services, Motto Mortgage Bold is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"I loved seeing everyone at our grand opening celebration and having the chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage Bold to the Duncanville community," said Stephens. Motto Mortgage Bold offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Duncanville," added Williams. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Bold at 972-665-8380. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Bold:

Motto Mortgage Bold OFFICE NMLS # 2175785 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Texas, located at 1102 Santa Fe Trail Ste. 4 Duncanville, TX 75137. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/bold-duncanville/ or call 972-665-8380.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage