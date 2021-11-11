JDS Therapeutics Announces the Sale of its Nutrition21 Subsidiary to Everwell Health

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Therapeutics, LLC ("JDS") announced today that it sold its specialty ingredient subsidiary, Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21"), to Everwell Health Holdings, LLC ("Everwell Health" or "Everwell"), a newly-formed platform company of RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The Company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. Nutrition21's ingredient portfolio includes the brands Nitrosigine®, Velositol®, Chromax®, Lustriva®, nooLVL®, and Zinmax®.

Father and son co-founders of JDS, Michael Satow (CEO) and Phillip Satow (Chairman) purchased the assets of Nutrition21 in 2011 and oversaw significant growth during their ownership. Nutrition21 launched four products since 2013, including Nitrosigine, Velositol, nooLVL, and Lustriva, which has strengthened its presence in the sports nutrition, esports, and beauty-from-within platforms. JDS also owns and operates Bonafide Health, an e-commerce company that innovates and markets scientifically backed natural health products for women.

Nutrition21 will operate under RoundTable's new consumer health and wellness functional ingredient platform, Everwell Health. Nutrition21 will be the first acquisition and investment of Everwell and Michael Satow will sit on the Board of Directors of Everwell. "I am so proud of the team we have built at Nutrition21, the work and value that we have created, and the continued dedication to science and research," said Satow.

"The growth of Nutrition21 is one of the most successful stories in the functional ingredient space over the past ten years. This investment from RoundTable and Everwell is evidence of our results and more importantly, the enormous growth potential for the business. I look forward to continuing to lead the business and work with our amazing team and customers to provide new innovation and top-tier science," added Joe Weiss, President, Nutrition21.

William Hood & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Nutrition21 for the transaction.

ABOUT NUTRITION21

Nutrition21 develops and markets high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and scientifically functional. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.Nutrition21.com.

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission in mind: to provide women with novel, safe and highly effective treatment options for relief from symptoms throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on its deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced as they age. Trusted by more than 10,000 health care professionals, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit: hellobonafide.com.

ABOUT EVERWELL HEALTH

Everwell Health aims to help people look, feel and perform their best by advancing the science of safe, convenient and attainable functional ingredients. The company adds meaningful value to dietary supplement, food and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions. The company is actively focused on business development partnerships across the consumer health and wellness markets.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

