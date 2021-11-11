MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG and Access Pro Medical launch three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix MatriDerm® in the US market

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG announces their partnership with Access Pro Medical and the launch of their flagship medical device MatriDerm® in the US market.

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG announces that their new US partner, Access Pro Medical, launched MatriDerm® in the US market at the Southern Region Burn Conference in New Orleans last week.

Medskin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medskin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG)

Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President MedCare Solutions at MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, "It took a lot of time and effort to be able to launch MatriDerm® in the US market. Therefore, we are very happy that we now reached this significant milestone with a great partner in Access Pro Medical."

"We are pleased to partner with MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG to bring the truly exceptional technology of MatriDerm® to the US. Many US surgeons have been waiting to offer the benefits of MatriDerm® to their patients. We are happy we can now provide MatriDerm® to achieve best-in-class results in partial- and full-thickness wounds." says Chris Calvert, CEO at Access Pro Medical.

MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of wounds including partial and full-thickness wounds, chronic wounds (e.g. pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers), surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Moh's surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), partial thickness burns, trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations and skin tears) and draining wounds. MatriDerm® received FDA 510(k) clearance in January this year.

About MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG:

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Their technological core competence is the proprietary Advanced CryoSafe® Method that allows them to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. Their science-based solutions create effective and easy-to-use treatments that deliver added value and serve equally patients and physicians. For their Customers, they develop the most effective, targeted and cost-efficient solutions in Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Professional Skin Care.

About Access Pro Medical:

Based in Augusta, GA, and serving healthcare facilities nationwide, Access Pro Medical works with a carefully curated selection of partners and products to provide solutions to the burn, wound, and soft tissue reconstruction healthcare professionals. Their mission is to be the single point of contact for "best-in-class" products and customer support for physicians and healthcare professionals as they administer unsurpassed care.

