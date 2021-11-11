Meijer Announces Sneak Peek into Weeklong Black Friday Deals

Retailer focuses on helping shoppers get great gifts with weeklong and exclusive deals across the store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer today unveiled a sneak peek at its plans to help customers navigate this unique holiday shopping season. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer's ads provide customers multiple opportunities to check items off their lists but, more importantly, help them to plan their Black Friday shopping in advance.

Black Friday deals will start Sunday, Nov. 21 and extend through Black Friday weekend to Nov. 27. The deals will include weeklong savings across the store, bringing shoppers exclusive savings on everything from air fryers and toys to game consoles and televisions as they shop on Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend. Additionally, an annual Meijer customer favorite – Santa Bucks – will also be extended, offering customers weeklong savings on two separate occasions during the holiday season.

"We understand customers are looking for reassurance as they shop this holiday season, so we plan on doing our part to help them find great gifts by offering a wide variety for everyone on their lists during Black Friday week," said Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Meijer. "We hope this sneak peek gives shoppers plenty of time to plan ahead and overcome the challenges of the 'next normal' as they maximize their holiday shopping."

Whitsett said the company expects its Meijer mobile app to be key in providing customers a path to shop its stores in multiple ways. The Meijer app provides seamless access to weekly ads and sale items, as well as its mPerks Rewards program and digital shopping services. Customers can use Shop & Scan for easier checkout experience or use the app to shop online and have their orders fulfilled for pick-up or delivery. The pickup option offers the same as in-store pricing, access to weekly sales items and has no charge on orders over $35.

Black Friday Weeklong Deals

Save $470 when you buy an LG 65-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV for $729.99 , plus get $50 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Save $300 when you buy an Element 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku TV for $299.99

Save $60 when you buy a Ninja Foodi 5 in 1 Grill or Digital Air Fryer Oven for $169.99 , plus get $20 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99

Save $50 - $80 when you buy a Keurig K-Duo Single Serve Carafe Coffee Maker or K-Supreme Brewer for $99.99 , plus get $20 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

40 percent off Sunbeam Heated Electric Bedding, including throws, fleece or plush blankets, and mattress pads

Save $80 on your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout when you buy AirPods Pro® for $249

Save $100 when you buy a Bissell® SpinWave Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum for $299.99

50 percent off Anduro Elite Recovery Massage Gun for $49.99

Buy one, get one 50 percent off mix or match select toys from Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price, Cocomelon, Baby Alive, Play Doh, Marvel, Melissa and Doug and more

Buy One, Get One for $1 when buying shoes, boots, or slippers for the family

50 percent off entire stock of sleepwear for the family

Thanksgiving Pickup Exclusive Deals

The retailer is also offering exclusive online deals via Meijer Pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Nov. 25, customers can shop Meijer.com and Meijer mobile app for deals on the hottest items of the season. The one-day deals, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, mega boxes of baseball and football cards, and a 65-inch Element TV, are available while supplies last and require an mPerks account prior to purchase.

Black Friday 2-Day Sale – Friday & Saturday Only

Save $100 when you buy an Element 43-inch 1080P FHD Roku TV for $199.99

Save $200 when you buy a VIZIO Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $599.99 , plus get $100 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout

Save $50 when you buy Beats Buds Total Wireless Headphones for $99

Save $100 when you buy a Jump Pro 12-foot Trampoline with Enclosure for $199.99

Save $49.99 when you buy a Hover-1 Axle Hoverboard for $100

Buy one, get two free Carter's apparel and sleepwear

Save $100 When you buy a KitchenAid 3.5 Qt. Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 plus get $30 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

Save $50 - $60 when you buy a Power XL Smokeless Grill Pro or Vortex 7 Qt. Air Fryer for $89.99

Finally, if families want a peak into this season's hottest toys, the Meijer Toy Book is designed so that kids can circle their choices and share with parents and other relatives. The ad previews for the Black Friday weeklong and Black Friday 2-Day deals can be seen by visiting the Meijer App. While customers can see the ads prior to distribution, the preview does not change the effective date of the advertised products.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys, and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

