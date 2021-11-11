THX Onyx™ Named CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., a world-class audio and video certification and technology company, today announced that its THX Onyx™ has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the portable DAC/Amp for high fidelity enjoyment of music, movies, streaming, and games from portable devices like a laptop or smartphone. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions, out of which THX Onyx was named an honoree winner. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, and award winners will also be displayed at the show in January. THX Onyx is offered, Nov 9 to 29, 2021, at a holiday special of $149 at Amazon.com and at Razer.com .

Staying true to its mission to empower high fidelity for entertainment, the company unveiled its first direct-to-consumer product earlier this year with THX Onyx. THX Onyx offers improvements over traditional DAC (Digital-to-Analog converter) amplifiers by including THX AAA™ technology to ensure lossless, pure sound that empowers listeners to hear content the way the artist intended. THX Onyx has both THX AAA and ESS Pro DAC technology inside, as well as MQA support, creating the best-in-class portable DAC/Amplifier solution on the market today at this price for powering wired headphones. It works seamlessly across iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows portable devices to render crystal clear audio not possible without such a DAC/Amp.

"THX was founded on the principle that quality matters. We've remained dedicated for more than 35 years to innovation that ensures whatever an artist creates can be enjoyed by the audience in the manner intended," said Jason Fiber, chief operating officer, THX Ltd. "Consumers looking for the best audio experience over wired headphones may have found the quality is compromised, so we stepped up to deliver this flexible, high-quality, and affordable solution with THX Onyx."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

About CES 2022

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, January 5 to 8th, in Las Vegas, NV, is the global stage for innovation and will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates.

For further information about THX Onyx, please visit thx.com/thx-onyx. For an appointment to meet with THX at CES 2022, please contact jody@thx.com.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, at home, and on the go. For more than 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new cinema offerings, technologies, and assurance of experiences that provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com , and find us on Facebook , Instagram , and follow us on Twitter .

THX and all THX logos are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. THX Onyx and THX AAA are registered trademarks of THX Ltd. All other product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

