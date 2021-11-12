BD to Highlight Progress Against BD 2025 Strategy and Plans for Long-Term Growth

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, will begin its Investor Day at 8 a.m. ET today to share how it plans to leverage the breadth and depth of its core portfolio to fuel a new wave of growth through transformative solutions that can help reinvent health care. These innovations are aligned to three irreversible forces shaping the future of the industry: smart connected care, the transition to new care settings and improved chronic disease outcomes.

"Our BD 2025 strategy focuses on three pillars of Grow, Simplify and Empower that serve as our 'true north' for delivering value to all stakeholders," said Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of BD. "Since launching our strategy in 2020, we've made significant progress and taken a series of bold actions to accelerate growth through a focus on organic innovation, geographic expansion and tuck-in M&A. These actions and our simplification initiatives have enabled BD to shift more of our investments toward innovations that align with the three irreversible forces where BD is uniquely positioned to drive better outcomes for patients and providers across the globe. Growth through innovation, expanding margins and a balanced capital deployment strategy are key tenets in our BD 2025 strategy that we believe will drive long-term shareholder value."

The company is targeting long-term compound annual revenue growth of 5.5% or more with margin leverage to achieve double-digit EPS growth and a consistently increasing dividend. The event will highlight how BD plans to achieve these long-term targets through:

Strengthening BD's growth profile through organic and inorganic investments in innovation programs.

Reshaping the innovation pipeline to focus on investments in products and solutions with higher growth and higher margins, including a continued focus on tuck-in M&A.

Expanding simplification programs to increase margins to above pre-pandemic levels.

Disciplined capital deployment strategies that will balance long-term growth investments with returning capital to shareholders.

Today's event and presentations are accessible via the Investor page on bd.com. A replay of the event, along with accompanying presentations and additional content, will be archived on the website following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

