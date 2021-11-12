Mon Power Plants 1,000 Trees at Watters Smith Memorial State Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) recently donated 1,000 trees to the Watters Smith Memorial State Park in Harrison County, and employees from its Mon Power electric company planted the trees at the 532-acre historical park over two days in early November.

FirstEnergy has planted more than 15,650 trees at parks and nature reserves throughout its six-state service territory since April, including more than 2,700 in West Virginia. These activities are part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

The planting at Watters Smith Memorial State Park was FirstEnergy's largest yet at a single location. The event was led by Mon Power's Green Team, which was formed to educate and empower Mon Power employees and their families to lead communities toward a more sustainable future through environmental stewardship.

More than 30 Mon Power volunteers planted a variety of trees at the park, including redbuds, hazelnuts and more. Mon Power's forestry group also funded the clearing of autumn olive, an invasive plant species, from the tree planting area prior to the event.

"The trees planted by our Mon Power volunteers will help to beautify Watters Smith Memorial State Park and will be enjoyed by our employees and customers in West Virginia for many years to come," said Elizabeth Durr, an external affairs consultant at FirstEnergy who organized the event.

Located in Harrison County, Watters Smith Memorial State Park features log cabins, period-accurate buildings and a museum that depicts pioneer life from 1796 to the early 1900s. The grounds are open to picnicking and hiking, and the park also is a popular site for birdwatching.

