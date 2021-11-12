Nanoform receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System

HELSINKI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The ISMS applies to all information, systems, processes, and people that operate, store, handle, and process Nanoform's and its clients' trusted data. It covers the IT services provided to support both Nanoform's client-facing business functions and internal functions.

Tuukka Haarni, Lead Auditor at Kiwa Inspecta, commented: "The development and implementation of the Nanoform ISMS has been systematic, and there is a well-developed understanding of the requirements of the international standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013 in the organization. Top management commitment to information security is strong, and in the whole company information security is perceived as one of the corner stones for building trust between Nanoform, its clients and its partners."

Christian Jones, CCO of Nanoform, commented: "As a rapidly growing drug enabling company, we have chosen to implement the ISMS standard in order to benefit from the best practice in the industry. As a proprietary technology provider to the global pharmaceutical industry, we treat information security matters on par with quality control and quality assurance. We are very proud to add this latest world-wide certification and best-practice approach to our global customer offering".

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

