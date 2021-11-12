UScellular is Spreading Joy with the Best Holiday Deals on Phones and Accessories

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for tech gifts is expected to be high this holiday season, so it's wise to shop early to get the latest devices and accessories. With that in mind, UScellular's best deals of the season are available now, so don't wait for Black Friday or later to ensure you can check off the hot items on everyone's wish list.

In addition to offering unlimited data plans for as low as $30 per month with four lines, here are some of the current deals available at UScellular:

Jan. 12 , new UScellular customers can choose between getting any smartphone for free – including 1 From now through, new UScellular customers can choose between getting any smartphone for free – including Apple iPhone 13 Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – or a free year of service for up to four lines on select unlimited plans.

Current customers who add a 3 rd or 4 th line to their unlimited plan in-store can choose between getting the new line for free for a year or up to $400 off the smartphone. 2

For customers looking to upgrade their own device this holiday season, from Nov. 18 – Dec. 24 they can purchase online and get up to $600 off any smartphone with select unlimited plans.3

"We know that family and community are an important part of the holidays, and many had to spend last year apart," said Courtland Madock, vice president of marketing at UScellular. "At UScellular, we want to spread locally grown joy throughout our communities, so we invite everyone to check out our latest devices and deals and give the gift of connection to family and friends this holiday season."

UScellular is also offering the latest tech gadgets and accessories, including the ultra-portable JBL Clip 4, comfortable and clear-sounding Samsung Galaxy Buds2, durable and powerful Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) and fun and stylish PopSockets PopGrip. From Nov. 28 – Dec. 11, customers who spend at least $120 on accessories and pay via 12 monthly installments (with 0% interest) will receive a $50 bill credit.

To see the latest holiday sales at UScellular, go to www.uscellular.com/deals or visit a store.

1New postpaid account required. Phone discounts: up to $830 on Basic Unlimited or higher, up to $1,100 on Everyday Unlimited or higher, up to $1,250 on Even Better, up to $1,900 on Even Better with select trade-in. 2New line and postpaid plan required. Phone discounts: $200 on Basic Unlimited or higher, $400 on Everyday Unlimited or higher. 3Upgrade eligibility and postpaid plan required. Phone discounts: $400 on Basic Unlimited or higher, $600 on Everyday Unlimited or higher. All offers require new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 Down and 0% APR. All discounts come via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms apply.

Accessories Installment Pricing: $50 credit is online only. 0% APR, 12 or 24-mo Retail Installment Contract (RIC), UScellular service and credit approval required. Prices and terms vary. Taxes due at sale. See uscellular.com for details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

