CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® installs 2022 Leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has installed its 2022 Leadership Team. Leading the team is C.A.R. President Otto Catrina, a full-time Bay Area real estate broker/REALTOR® since 2002. Serving with Catrina are President-elect Jennifer Branchini and Treasurer Heather Ozur. The 2022 officers begin their official term this week at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo held in San Diego.

C.A.R. President Otto Catrina

A full-time real estate broker/REALTOR® in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2002, Otto Catrina serves as C.A.R. president. In addition to serving his clients, Catrina also is active with his local, state, and national associations of REALTORS®.

Catrina serves as a State Director for the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, where he has served as C.A.R.'s Federal Chairman and Chairman for C.A.R.'s Legislative Committee. He has served as Public Policy Liaison to C.A.R. Leadership, overseeing federal and state legislation.

Catrina also has served in various leadership positions at the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) including NAR Director, member of the Issues Mobilization Committee, and REALTOR® Party Member Involvement Committee. He will serve on NAR's Executive Committee in 2022-2023.

At the local level, Catrina was 2011 president of the Bay East Association of REALTORS®, where he served on various committees, including Strategic Planning, Board of Directors, Marketing, Professional Standards, and Local Government Relations.

Distinguished in the real estate industry, Catrina has been recognized by the Bay East Association of REALTORS® with numerous honors. He received the Association's prestigious "REALTOR® of The Year" in 2007, the John A. Deadrich Distinguished Service Awards in 2009 and the Outstanding Leadership Award in 2019. He is a member of NAR's Presidents Circle and in 2016, was inducted into NAR's Hall of Fame.

Active at the federal legislative level, Catrina is a Federal Political Coordinator for Calif. Congressman Eric Swalwell and a Key Contact for Calif. Assemblymember Bill Quirk.

When he isn't serving his clients, Catrina serves on the Board of Directors of Alameda County chapter of the 100 Club, which provides financial assistance to families of first-responders who pass away in the line of duty. He is also a financial supporter of the Goodness Village, a community of 28 tiny homes built and managed by Crosswinds Church, providing transitional housing for homeless individuals in Livermore.

C.A.R. President-elect Jennifer Branchini

San Francisco Bay Area REALTOR® Jennifer Branchini serves as C.A.R. president-elect. Branchini has been a REALTOR® since 1998, having worked in management at her family's brokerage for many years. As an agent and associate sales manager with Compass Real Estate in Pleasanton, she's also an active REALTOR®, helping her clients achieve their housing needs.

Branchini has held numerous leadership positions during her career.

At the state level, Branchini has served on the Board of Directors of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® since 2010 and has served in various capacities on numerous C.A.R. committees. Most recently, Branchini served as C.A.R. treasurer in 2020-2021 and was responsible for leading the Strategic Planning Committee, identifying critical issues of importance to REALTORS® based on the driving forces affecting the evolution of the real estate market and brokerage industry.

Nationally, she has served on the National Association of REALTORS®' Board of Directors since 2014. Most recently, she served as Member Services Liaison Chair of the Meetings and Conference Committee.

At the local level, she served as the 2014 President of the Bay East Association of REALTORS®. She was instrumental in establishing the Bay East Young Professional Network (YPN) and led the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® YPN forum. Branchini was honored as the 2010 REALTOR® of the Year and was recognized as the Bay East Outstanding Leader in 2017.

C.A.R. Treasurer Heather Ozur

Palm Springs REALTOR® Heather Ozur serves as C.A.R. Treasurer. Ozur has been a REALTOR® for more than 20 years, specializing in residential property with Keller Williams in Palm Springs.

Ozur has been an active voice in the REALTOR® community since 2003. At the state level, Ozur has served as a CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Director since 2008, serving on various committees including Strategic Planning and Finance, Professional Standards, Transaction and Regulatory, Federal, Legislative, and Business Technology Forum.

At the national level, Ozur serves as a Director with the National Association of REALTORS®. She has served as the Chair for Strategic Thinking Advisory Committee, member of the Finance Committee and as a RPAC Major Investor representative for Region 13. She is a graduate of the NAR Leadership Academy and an RPAC Golden R Presidents Circle Hall of Fame.

At the local level, Ozur served as the 2010 and 2011 President of California Desert Association of REALTORS® (CDAR) and as Secretary of Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® (PSRAR) from 2015-2018. In 2013, she was awarded the honor of CDAR's REALTOR® of the Year.

Also active, with the Women's Council of REALTORS®, Ozur served as its 2019 National President. Previously, she served as the 2005 Local Network President for Greater Palm Springs and the 2014 President for Women's Council of REALTORS® California.

As previously announced earlier this year, current chief executive officer, Joel Singer, will retire at year's end, following 43 years of service with the Association. A search committee is conducting a nationwide search for Singer's replacement, which is expected to be announced by the end of this year.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

