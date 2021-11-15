MHz Choice announces their jam-packed December lineup with new series and long-awaited returning series Beck, The Sandhamn Murders and Murders at Barlume

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, the premier streamer of international series for U.S. and Canadian audiences, announces three sweeping new dramas and mysteries from across Europe. Acclaimed three-part Swedish drama The Days the Flowers Bloom leads the line-up with a powerful interwoven story of three neighboring families from the 1970s to the 1990s. The happy facade each family presents to the outside world is punctured by sudden loss or a public revealing of a quieter sorrow. The series is carried by exceptional performances by Ramsus Luthander (Spring Tide), Ulf Friberg (Gåsmamman, Maria Wern, Don't Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves) and Anja Lundqvist (Gåsmamman, Alex) as their characters arrive at the moments that make the biggest imprints on their lives. The Days the Flowers Bloom is written by Jonas Gardell and directed by Simon Kaijser - the team behind the award-winning Don't Ever Wipe Away Tears Without Gloves.

Sofia Pekkari, Rolf Ek and Rasmus Luthander in The Days the Flowers Bloom on MHz Choice.

December features long-awaited returning fan favorites including Beck, The Sandhamn Murders, The Art of Crime and more.

Going further back in time is the visually stunning Italian period feature Enrico Piaggio: Vespa, based on the true-life unlikely success of Enrico Piaggio in post-war Italy. Award-winning actor Alessio Boni plays Piaggio, the determined inventor of the Vespa. His inventions are not limited to scooters, as he seems to devise entirely new forms of publicity which stir the pride of all Italians.

Rounding out the new series is the award-winning Swiss series Wilder (Switzerland), a dark mystery set in a picturesque Swiss mountain town. Rosa Wilder (Sarah Spale) is drawn into a murder investigation in her hometown as she grapples with new information about her brother's tragic death. There are enough twists and turns to satisfy the shrewdest of at-home mystery savants.

This December will also be a smorgasbord of long-awaited returning fan favorites: Swedish series Beck and The Sandhamn Murders are each still in top form for their respective seventh seasons, while the quirky Italian mystery Murders at Barlume retains its ensemble cast's charm with fresh murders in a seaside town.

The smorgasbord continues throughout December, with even more returning series just in time for holiday viewing! The New Nurses (Denmark), Arséne Lupin: 813 (France), The Promised Life (Italy), Changing Rooms (France) and The Art of Crime (France) will all premiere new episodes on MHz Choice before the end of 2021.

The full December 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

DECEMBER 7

THE DAYS THE FLOWERS BLOOM, SWEDEN, SVT, NEW LIMITED SERIES

A story of loss and redemption, this acclaimed Swedish drama follows the emotional travails of three neighboring families from the 1970s to the 1990s. From the team behind the award-winning miniseries Don't Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves.

ARSÉNE LUPIN: 813, FRANCE, INA, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Framed for murder, gentleman burglar Arsène Lupin is caught in a web of intrigue in this 1980 adaptation of Maurice Leblanc's classic novel "813".

CHANGING ROOMS: FRANCE, APC, NEW SEASON

When laughter and disability go hand-in-hand, nothing is off the table: comedy shorts from the locker room of a differently-abled French swim team!

DECEMBER 14

THE PROMISED LIFE, ITALY, RAI, NEW SEASON

Epic Italian period drama about a mother (Luisa Ranieri, The Homicide Squad, Luisa Spagnoli) who moves her family from Sicily to New York in search of a better life.

WILDER, SWITZERLAND, GLOBAL SCREEN, NEW SERIES

Swiss cop Rosa Wilder investigates a mysterious murder and kidnapping in a remote Alpine village.

ENRICO PIAGGIO: VESPA, ITALY, RAI, NEW FEATURE

In postwar Italy, entrepreneur Enrico Piaggio risks everything on his latest invention - soon to be the most famous scooter in the world!

DECEMBER 21

BECK, SWEDEN, BANIJAY, NEW SEASON

Peter Haber and Kristofer Hivju (Games of Thrones) lead an ensemble cast in the latest season of the popular, long-running Swedish police procedural.

THE NEW NURSES, DENMARK, REINVENT, NEW SEASON

In the 1950s, a Danish hospital embarks on a radical experiment: training men as nurses!

DECEMBER 28

THE ART OF CRIME, FRANCE, GAUMONT, NEW SEASON

He's clueless about art and she's phobic without him. But together, Captain Verlay and Florence manage to solve high-profile art crimes in the heart of Paris.

THE SANDHAMN MURDERS, SWEDEN, BANIJAY, NEW SEASON

Swedish star Alexandra Rapaport returns as crime-solving Nora in a new season of mysteries based on the popular novels by Viveca Sten.

MURDERS AT BARLUME, ITALY, TRUE COLOURS, NEW SEASON

More quirky and comic Italian mysteries from the producers of Detective Montalbano. Based on the novels by Marco Malvaldi.

