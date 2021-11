Hello Group to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 30, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7139276. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, December 8, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299

U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

Passcode: 7139276



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@immomo.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

