OhmniLabs Unveils The World's Lightest, Most Efficient Autonomous UV-C Cleaning Robot

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmniLabs, an award-winning robotics company, today introduced OhmniClean™, a fully autonomous robot that disinfects utilizing the power of UV-C light. Weighing just 58 pounds, OhmniClean is the world's lightest and most user-friendly high-powered UV-C Disinfection robot available today. Ideal for use in hospitals, schools, hotels and other environments that require deep cleaning in high-touch, hard-to-reach places, OhmniClean aims to eliminate the risk of bacteria and viral transmission and can disinfect a 3,000 sq ft space in less than 15 minutes.

"We developed OhmniClean to address a critical need in the market for fast, simple and effective disinfection," said Tra Vu, Chief Operating Officer at OhmniLabs. "At a time when sterile cleaning and infection control are top of mind, OhmniClean is helping to restore normalcy by simplifying existing cleaning processes and making disinfection more intelligent through providing access to efficacy and compliance data.. In addition, OhmniClean is made in the USA so we are able to bypass global shipping and supply chain issues currently faced by other manufacturers."

While ultraviolet light has been used as a disinfectant for decades, UV-C has been proven to reduce overall bacterial counts on high-touch surfaces. Furthermore, research shows that the COVID-19 virus is highly vulnerable to this form of UV light and can be inactivated using OhmniClean's autonomous UV-C Disinfection solution. Independent testing shows that OhmniClean's continuous 254nm UV-C Disinfection solution rapidly eliminates pathogens like MRSA, VRE, P. aeruginosa, E. coli and SARS-CoV-2 with an efficacy of 99.999%. This ensures a safer, cleaner environment for users, staff and visitors.

Hospital and custodial workers have been impacted by harmful chemicals found in deep cleaning products for years. There is a critical need in the healthcare, education and hospitality markets to ensure a sterile and safe environment for their patrons, students and staff.

"The OhmniClean robot is incredibly easy to use," said Hector Garcia, President of ProClean Janitorial. "My team was able to get it up and running after just ten minutes of training. The robot's autonomy allows our staff to clean multiple rooms while the robot disinfects other areas of a property. The whole process is quick and efficient."

A fully autonomous UV-C robot has many advantages over human, manual-controlled cleaning systems. The short cleaning cycle time makes it possible for one person to manage a small fleet of disinfection robots, instead of a human crew, turning over several rooms at a time in a quick and efficient manner. An autonomous UV-C Disinfection solution also increases efficacy and reduces human error as well as dependence on human judgement, and eliminates the risk of injury caused by mixing chemical solutions and handling heavy UV equipment. The robot navigates itself in complex environments, so its UV-C lamps can get closer to surfaces than static devices, delivering stronger UV-C exposure.

Other features that make OhmniClean unique in the market include:

- Safe and Efficient, Chemical Free Disinfection: Safety measures including motion sensors, remote switches, and an active safety system eliminate exposure to hazardous UV-C light, thus no risk to employees and customers. UV-C is chemical-free and more cost effective than maintaining HEPA HVAC systems

- Easy to Use & Autonomous: Easy to use, transport and manage, eliminating the barrier to entry. Fully autonomous mapping and cleaning achieved using OhmniCloud software.

- Built-in Data Insights, Reporting & Auditing: After each session, immediately view reports and audit logs to see what spaces were cleaned and when. Disinfection reports are automatically sent to relevant stakeholders such as managers, customers, and/or regulators.

- Easy to Transport and Service: Swappable batteries and modular parts makes it easy to take apart and transport to different cleaning locations, as well as replace parts, reducing both maintenance and transportation costs.

- Made in the USA: Manufactured at OhmniLabs 3D printing facility in San Jose, Calif. means orders are fulfilled faster, shipping costs are lower, and delivery is not subject to current supply chain challenges.

- Flexible Pricing: Cost effective options for every user. Standard, Premium and Full service packages are available for purchase or for lease; a subscription to OhmniCloud Solutions will allow for fleet management, mapping, reporting and more.

For more information about OhmniClean intelligent robotic disinfection solutions, visit https://ohmnilabs.com/products/ohmniclean-uvc-disinfection-robot/

Media kit: http://bit.ly/OhmniRobots_MediaKit

Follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

About OhmniLabs

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan and serial entrepreneur Thuc Vu, graduates of Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University, OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based robotics company that produces service robots at scale. With over 3,000 robots deployed worldwide in 48 countries, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

Media Contact:

Karen Blondell

Lightspeed PR

pr@ohmnilabs.com

424-263-7371

View original content:

SOURCE OhmniLabs