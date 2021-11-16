The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Achieves 885% year over year revenue growth in Q3 2021 to US $39 million

132% agent growth to 2,975 agents at the end of Q3 2021

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce that it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 Financial Highlights (unaudited) (US dollars)

Revenue increased 885% in the third quarter of 2021 to $38.79 million , compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit grew 348% to $3.32 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $741 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Net operating loss was $1.06 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $422 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter or 2021 was $744 thousand compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $261 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations increased approximately 581% to $1.03 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.

"Our third-quarter run-rate is more than $150 million, as we continue to experience growth through the combination of increases in number of agents and revenue per agent," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "As we build out technology not only for our agents, but for a consumer experience, we expect to be competing in the future not just with traditional and tech brokerages but to expand our total addressable market by competing with online real estate companies."

Q3 and Recent Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Surpassed 3,000 agents October 2021 , a 134% increase since October 2020 .

The value of completed real estate transactions grew 879% to $1.44 billion in Q3 2021, compared to 1.47 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue per agent grew to $13 thousand , which represents an increase of 325% compared to $3 thousand in to the third quarter of 2020.

Transactions per agent grew to 0.9 which represents an increase of 86% compared to 0.5 in the third quarter of 2020.

Bolstered its management team with the additions of Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer and Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer

As of September 30, 2021 , Real offered real estate brokerage services in 35 U.S. states the District of Columbia in the US and Alberta, Canada and had 50 full-time employees.

As of September 30, 2021 , Real's efficiency ratio (Full Time Employees : Agents) was 1:60, with a long term target of 1:75 . Real views this as a competitive advantage as the industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25.

Real ended Q3 2021 with $45 million in cash and investments compared to total cash on hand of $1.9 million at the end of Q3 2020.

The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Date: November 16, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST*



Dial-in

Number: North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/43422



Replay

Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 42380 Webcast

Replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/43422





*Participants are encouraged to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 37 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 3,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

The Real Brokerage Inc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)



















September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash





36,077 21,226 Restricted cash



47 47 Investment securities available for sale at fair value 8,893 - Trade receivables



275 117 Other receivables



23 221 Prepaid expenses and deposits

560 89 Current assets



45,875 21,700 Intangible assets



1,107 - Property and equipment

71 14 Right-of-use assets



130 193 Non-current assets



1,308 207 Total assets



47,183 21,907 Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,955 815 Other payables



1,048 64 Lease liabilities



82 85 Current liabilities



7,085 964 Lease liabilities



71 130 Accrued Stock-based Compensation 1,084 15 Warrants outstanding



310 - Non-current liabilities

1,465 145 Total liabilities



8,550 1,109 Equity (Deficit)







Share premium



59,236 21,668 Stock-based compensation reserve 5,680 2,760 Deficit





(26,283) (18,448) Equity (Deficit) attributable to owners of the company 38,633 5,980 Non-controlling interests

- 14,818 Total liabilities and equity

47,183 21,907

The Real Brokerage Inc Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)





















Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 38,798 3,939 71,202 9,469 Cost of sales 35,477 3,198 64,216 8,063 Gross profit 3,321 741 6,986 1,406 General & Administrative expenses 2,170 988 10,051 2,254 Marketing expenses 1,675 88 3,060 449 Research and development expenses 497 75 1,399 147 Other income - - - (1) Operating loss (1,021) (410) (7,524) (1,443) Listing expenses - - - 803 Finance costs 43 12 311 29 Loss before tax (1,064) (422) (7,835) (2,275) Net Loss (1,064) (422) (7,835) (2,275) Total loss and comprehensive loss (1,064) (422) (7,835) (2,275) Earnings per share







Basic and diluted loss per share (0.006) (0.013) (0.05) (0.026)

The Real Brokerage Inc Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands)











Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) (1,064) (422) (7,835) (2,275) Non operating expenses







Interest 43 12 311 29 Depreciation 44 10 130 59 Restructuring expense 3 - 63 - Listing Expenses - - - 459 Nasdaq listing expenses 310 - 455 - Stock-based compensation (80) 139 4,713 336 Adjusted EBITDA (744) (261) (2,163) (1,392)







Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30











2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Loss for the period

(1,064) (422) (7,835) (2,275) Adjustments for:









– Depreciation

42 17 129 66 – Equity-settled share-based payment transactions (1,696) 139 2,920 336 – Listing expenses

(36) - (3) 459 – Finance costs (income), net 43 32 311 28





(2,711) (234) (4,478) (1,386) Changes in:









--Restricted cash

- - - - – Trade receivables

(66) (88) (158) (114) – Other receivables

- 9 198 (12) – Related parties

- - - - – Prepaid expenses and deposits (385) (27) (471) (27) – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,711 105 5,140 705 – Stock Compensation Payable (RSU) 757 - 1,069 - – Other payables

728 20 984 18 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,034 (215) 2,284 (818) Cash flows from investing activity







Investments in securities - - (8,890) - Change in restricted cash - - - - Purchase of property and equipment (22) (7) (65) (7) Acquisition of subsidiaries consolidated for the first time (a)* - - (1,100) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity (14) (7) (10,047) (7) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from private placement - 443 - 2,031 Additional proceeds from Qualifying Transaction - - - 321 Proceeds from exercise of Warrants - - 26,475 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt - - - 250 Proceeds from loans and borrowings - - - 172 Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (2,853) - (3,772) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 37 - 47 - Payment of lease liabilities (21) (31) (62) (64) Net cash provided by financing activities (2,837) 412 22,688 2,710 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,817) 190 14,925 1,885 Cash, beginning of period 37,951 1,748 21,226 53 Fluctuations in foreign currency (49) (2) (66) (2) Cash, end of period

36,077 1,936 36,077 1,936

