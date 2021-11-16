SANEXEN Wins the Prestigious Innovation and Environmental Protection Award at the Envirolys Gala

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - During the Annual Gala of the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec ("CETEQ"), which was held in Montréal on November 15, SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, was awarded the prestigious Innovation and Environmental Protection Award from the Envirolys Gala. The team is once again recognized for its ingenuity and know-how by having demonstrated the possibility of recycling residual materials issued from construction and demolition ("C&D") plants and fully contributing to the circular economy.

"We are passionate about innovation, and we are determined to push the boundaries every time we launch a new service or environmental technology," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation.

SANEXEN opened the first recovery plant dedicated to C&D fines in North America. The team of experts transforms C&D debris into valuable by-products such as compost, aggregates and wood. This plant offers large-scale processing of up to 150,000 metric tonnes per year. C&D fines are a large fraction of the material managed at C&D sorting facilities, with some facilities generating up to 25% of their inbound volume in C&D fines. Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of these C&D debris will now be fully recycled and reused instead of ending up in landfills.

"This patent-pending technology is the culmination of five years of research and development work by SANEXEN's innovation team, with the support of RECYC-Québec and the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques," explained Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation.

"The technology and the know-how behind this innovation offer great future prospects for SANEXEN in this business sector . We are also actively working on the next generation of a C&D fines-recovery process, turning debris into high-grade construction products, which will be reintegrated into future construction projects," concluded Mathieu Germain, Director of Strategic Development.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About the CETEQ

The Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ) is an association that brings together private companies from Québec's main green economy sectors. CETEQ members work every day in the field to clean up the environment and employ more than 15,000 workers for an annual turnover of more than $2.1 billion. The CETEQ's mission is to promote sustainable development and the expertise of the private sector in the environmental industry. The CETEQ also encourages high performance standards and a competitive business environment conducive to innovation and the development of new green technologies.

