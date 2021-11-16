Transamerica and FuturePlan Expand Retirement Plan Access with Innovative New Pooled Plan Solution

BALTIMORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica and FuturePlan by Ascensus today introduced an innovative new pooled plan retirement solution called FuturePlan GPS (Group Plan Solution). FuturePlan GPS makes retirement plan sponsorship easier for employers by reducing time-consuming administrative burdens and mitigating fiduciary risk. With a fully integrated 100-point payroll data integrity check, it also helps prevent common and potentially costly plan errors.

Open to both existing and start-up 401(k) plans, FuturePlan GPS provides guided onboarding and enrollment support, as well as ongoing service from a dedicated FuturePlan team with seamless integration into Transamerica's recordkeeping system. FuturePlan serves as the third party administrator and 3(16) plan administrator, while Transamerica is the plan's recordkeeper and Fiduciary-Plus is the 3(38) fiduciary investment manager.

Participating employers will enjoy access to a combined team of industry-leading plan professionals not otherwise available outside of this unique pooled arrangement. FuturePlan GPS also includes the FuturePlan Fiduciary Assistant® program, a proprietary 100-point payroll data integrity check designed to prevent most common plan errors flagged in U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and IRS audits. Fiduciary Assistant works in conjunction with Transamerica's PayStart® approved payroll vendors.

"We believe that every American should have the opportunity to save with a high quality, well-managed retirement plan, and FuturePlan GPS is an important step toward making that possible," said Teresa Hassara, President of FuturePlan. "We are proud to be broadening access for small business owners by offering cost-efficiencies and reducing both fiduciary risk and administrative workloads."

"With FuturePlan GPS, employers and their financial consultants have a powerful opportunity to transfer most of the responsibilities of sponsoring a retirement plan. This benefit allows them to focus on their own business growth while offering a crucial benefit to their employees," said Darren Zino, Senior Managing Director of U.S. Retirement Distribution at Transamerica. "By partnering with FuturePlan, we bring an integrated solution that will help more people save for retirement. That is our ultimate shared objective."

"We are excited to partner with FuturePlan, and to support their advisors and clients alike, who want help making informed decisions to better participant outcomes," said Todd Timmerman, Managing Director of Fiduciary-Plus.

"FuturePlan GPS also frees up our advisor partners to focus on client relationships, investment management, and outcomes," added Kasey Price, FuturePlan's Head of Sales. "Now they can quickly and easily connect clients with a team of leading experts and a best-in-class suite of plan services. We designed a simplified selling, onboarding, and service experience to meet the needs of advisors and their clients."

To learn more about FuturePlan GPS, employers and financial professionals can contact FuturePlan at 866-929-2525 or email sales@futureplan.com.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com .

About FuturePlan

FuturePlan by Ascensus provides creative plan design, strategic consulting, IRS and DOL regulatory compliance services, and end-to-end plan administration for more than 51,000 retirement plans across the U.S. A leading national retirement TPA, FuturePlan is dedicated to helping clients and partners deliver better outcomes for retirement savers. We provide plan sponsors with a deep bench of expertise, simplifying the complex and relieving the burden of plan administration, consulting, and compliance. FuturePlan's expert team combines highly responsive personalized service with the unmatched strength and security of Ascensus. FuturePlan's integrated 3(16) and payroll data integrity solutions save time and reduce risk, giving plan sponsors peace of mind. Learn more at FuturePlan.com.

About Fiduciary-Plus

Fiduciary-Plus was created to partner with advisors as the company strives to provide the best-in-class services to plan sponsors and their plan participants. Fiduciary-Plus helps a business owner/plan committee manage fiduciary liability by engaging RPA Financial LLC to accept responsibility for investment decisions as an ERISA defined 3(38) discretionary investment manager. Fiduciary-Plus also offers plan governance education webinars and certificates, benchmarking services and fees, and a fiduciary vault to support the storage of vital documentation Learn more at www.fiduciary-plus.com.

