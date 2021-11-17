Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$8.2 million for the quarter or US$0.19 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.9 million or US$0.70 per share. Special items include a US$32.1 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes and a passenger revenue adjustment of (US$10.4) million corresponding to unredeemed coupons from 2019 and 2020 sales.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$59.0 million for the quarter and an operating margin of 13.3%. Excluding the US$10.4 million passenger unredeemed coupon revenue adjustment, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$48.6 million and an 11.2% operating margin.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 12.4% vs. 2Q21 to 8.8 cents. While CASM, excluding fuel costs, decreased 18.6% to 6.2 cents.
- Cash buildup, defined as cash proceeds minus disbursements, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales but including capital expenditures and payment of financial obligations, resulted in US$54 million for the quarter.
- The Company ended the quarter with US$1.6 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and US$345 million of committed and undrawn credit facilities.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- Flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented 68.9% of the capacity flown over the same period in 2019.
- During the quarter, the Company announced three new destinations starting December 2021 — Atlanta in the U.S. and Armenia and Cucuta in Colombia.
- During the quarter, the Company exited the last Embraer 190 in its fleet and delivered two Boeing 737-700s to their new owner.
- Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, and including aircraft in temporary storage, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 87 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 13 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 6 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft the Company operated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Company agreed with Boeing to accelerate the delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 9s from its current order, two in 2022 and the other ten between 2023 and 2025.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 89.4% and a flight completion factor of 99.84%, once again positioning itself amongst the best in the industry.
Consolidated Financial
3Q21
3Q19 (3)
Variance
2Q21
Variance
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
1,823
2,703
-32.6%
1,175
55.1%
RPMs (millions)
3,485
5,466
-36.2%
2,268
53.7%
ASMs (millions)
4,396
6,383
-31.1%
2,949
49.1%
Load Factor
79.3%
85.6%
-6.4 p.p.
76.9%
2.4 p.p.
Yield (US$ Cents)
12.0
12.5
-4.5%
12.4
-3.4%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
9.5
10.7
-11.5%
9.5
-0.4%
RASM (US$ Cents)
10.1
11.1
-8.8%
10.3
-1.9%
CASM (US$ Cents)
8.8
9.0
-2.6%
10.0
-12.4%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
6.2
6.2
-0.2%
7.6
-18.6%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
52.0
82.0
-36.5%
35.3
47.4%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.13
2.16
-1.0%
1.98
7.7%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,912
2,022
-5.4%
1,930
-0.9%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,213
1,295
-6.3%
1,194
1.6%
Departures
22,559
33,373
-32.4%
15,366
46.8%
Block Hours
69,308
109,614
-36.8%
46,426
49.3%
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) (2)
10.7
11.5
-7.2%
8.0
33.7%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
445.0
708.2
-37.2%
304.3
46.3%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
59.0
132.9
-55.6%
8.7
575.5%
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
48.6
132.9
-63.4%
(1.7)
-3031.1%
Operating Margin
13.3%
18.8%
-5.5 p.p.
2.9%
10.4 p.p.
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
11.2%
18.8%
-7.6 p.p.
-0.6%
11.8 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
8.2
104.0
-92.1%
28.1
-70.6%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
29.9
104.0
-71.2%
(16.2)
-284.6%
Basic EPS (US$)
0.19
2.45
-92.1%
0.66
-70.6%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
0.70
2.45
-71.3%
(0.38)
-284.6%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
42,649
42,487
0.4%
42,651
0.0%
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
3Q21
3Q19
Change
2Q21
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
417,466
685,337
-39.1%
281,258
48.4%
Cargo and mail revenue
21,082
14,647
43.9%
16,689
26.3%
Other operating revenue
6,451
8,226
-21.6%
6,311
2.2%
Total Operating Revenue
444,999
708,210
-37.2%
304,259
46.3%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
112,658
177,603
-36.6%
70,156
60.6%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
68,049
113,398
-40.0%
55,071
23.6%
Passenger servicing
10,576
26,204
-59.6%
7,502
41.0%
Airport facilities and handling charges
39,407
47,022
-16.2%
27,021
45.8%
Sales and distribution
36,077
52,980
-31.9%
28,441
26.8%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
24,008
30,632
-21.6%
17,773
35.1%
Depreciation and amortization
55,702
72,876
-23.6%
59,526
-6.4%
Flight operations
16,291
26,572
-38.7%
10,891
49.6%
Other operating and administrative expenses
23,222
28,047
-17.2%
19,140
21.3%
Total Operating Expense
385,989
575,334
-32.9%
295,523
30.6%
Operating Profit (Loss)
59,010
132,876
-55.6%
8,736
575.5%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(18,615)
(12,696)
46.6%
(18,625)
-0.1%
Finance income
2,679
6,121
-56.2%
2,745
-2.4%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(2,620)
(9,641)
-72.8%
764
-443.1%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
(32,092)
-
n/m
33,898
-194.7%
Other non-operating income (expense)
(1,573)
(350)
349.1%
417
-477.6%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(52,220)
(16,567)
215.2%
19,198
-372.0%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
6,790
116,309
-94.2%
27,935
-75.7%
Income tax expense
1,453
(12,332)
-111.8%
138
953.0%
Net Profit (Loss)
8,242
103,978
-92.1%
28,073
-70.6%
EPS
Basic
0.19
2.45
-92.1%
0.66
-70.6%
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,649,175
42,509,959
42,650,595
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
September 2021
December 2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
290,231
119,065
Short-term investments
901,645
770,816
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,191,876
889,881
Accounts receivable, net
110,035
63,206
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,562
1,429
Expendable parts and supplies, net
71,419
74,319
Prepaid expenses
25,650
30,473
Prepaid income tax
632
16,716
Other current assets
7,216
7,805
216,514
193,948
Asset held for sale
22,243
135,542
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,430,633
1,219,371
Long-term investments
96,955
119,617
Long-term accounts receivable
12
1,054
Long-term prepaid expenses
22,688
6,066
Property and equipment, net
2,306,626
2,147,486
Right of use assets
183,354
214,279
Intangible, net
84,530
95,568
Deferred tax assets
36,432
35,595
Other Non-Current Assets
14,788
14,348
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
2,745,385
2,634,013
TOTAL ASSETS
4,176,018
3,853,385
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
154,140
127,946
Current portion of lease liability
74,526
83,605
Accounts payable
101,201
63,461
Accounts payable to related parties
10,088
2,970
Air traffic liability
553,252
470,695
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
94,748
91,213
Taxes Payable
34,200
13,400
Employee benefits obligations
16,710
33,995
Income tax payable
2,473
1,023
Other Current Liabilities
2,606
252
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,043,943
888,560
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,253,536
1,035,954
Lease Liability
122,692
146,905
Net Defined Benefit Liability
12,343
14,332
Derivative financial instruments
259,417
245,560
Deferred tax Liabilities
18,104
22,190
Other long - term liabilities
251,741
216,325
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,917,832
1,681,265
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,961,775
2,569,824
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A - 33,998,654 issued and 31,552,671 outstanding
21,290
21,199
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
96,463
91,341
Treasury Stock
(136,483)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,324,025
1,931,086
Net profit (loss)
(74,418)
(607,062)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(24,099)
(24,082)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,214,243
1,283,561
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,176,018
3,853,385
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2021
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities
263,252
(75,298)
548,947
Cash flow used in investing activities
(140,844)
(2,333)
(32,863)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
48,758
141,162
(446,953)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
171,166
63,531
69,131
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
119,065
158,732
156,158
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$ 290,231
$ 222,263
$ 225,289
Short-term investments
901,645
644,137
536,084
Long-term investments
96,956
139,503
124,169
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
$ 1,288,832
$ 1,005,903
$ 885,542
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, and Cash Buildup. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q19
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 59,010
$ (106,966)
$ 8,736
$ 132,876
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
$ 10,395
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 48,615
$ (106,966)
$ (1,659)
$ 132,876
Net Profit as Reported
$ 8,242
$ (118,057)
$ 28,073
$ 103,978
Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 10,395
$ 10,395
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ 32,092
$ (3,591)
$ (33,898)
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 29,939
$ (121,648)
$ (16,220)
$ 103,978
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q19
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 29,939
$ (121,648)
$ (16,220)
$ 103,978
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
42,649
42,510
42,651
42,487
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ 0.70
$ (2.86)
$ (0.38)
$ 2.45
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q19
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
8.8
10.1
9.0
Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)
(2.6)
(2.5)
(2.8)
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.2
7.6
6.2
Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Buildup (Burn) for 2020 and 2021
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
Beginning Cash balance
$ 1,282
$ 1,203
$ 1,009
$ 1,006
Ending Cash balance
$ 1,289
$ 1,282
$ 1,203
$ 1,009
Net cashflows in the quarter
$ 7
$ 79
$ 194
$ 4
Subtract: Net Proceeds from new Aircraft Financing minus Pre Delivery Payments
$ (57)
$ (21)
$ 241
$ -
Subtract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)
$ 11
$ 36
$ 20
$ 23
Cash Buildup (Burn) excluding extraordinary activities
$ 54
$ 64
$ (68)
$ (19)
