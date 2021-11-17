Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host Annual Toys for Tots Events

Toy drive supported by Goodyear Blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 11th consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the blimp.

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, along with Santa, support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio.

Beginning Nov. 20 and continuing through Dec. 10, toy donations will also be accepted at select Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations nationwide. Additional details on participating store locations are available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.

On Dec. 3, 4, and 5, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The California drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 4 and 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, adhering to social distancing guidelines and keeping toys in the trunk of their vehicle.

Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 3 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

"It's so critical that we find ways to support our communities and it's an honor to work with the Toys for Tots organization to provide this unique collection experience and deliver toys to those who need them the most," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and chief communications officer. "Our relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps and their Toys for Tots Program has continued to grow over the past 11 years, and we are thankful we can support children receiving much-needed toy donations during the holiday season."

2021 marks the 11th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered more than 165,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

"We are excited to welcome Goodyear back for their 11th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.  "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for the past 73 years through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility strategy, Goodyear Better Future.

Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the communities in which the campaigns are conducted.

The California Goodyear airship base is located at 19200 S Main St, Carson, California 90248.

The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.

The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Cooper Service, Goodyear Auto Service, and Just Tires locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store Name

Address

City

State

Zip

Phone

Cooper Service

5320 N. State Line Ave.

Texarkana

AR

71854

870-772-6971

Cooper Service

4006 W. Main St.

Tupelo

MS

38801

800-844-1852

Cooper Service

401 E. Main Cross Street

Findlay

OH

45840

419-422-0414

Goodyear Auto Service Center

11 N Andrews Ave

Ft. Lauderdale

FL

33301

954-463-0411

Goodyear Auto Service Center

2825 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood

FL

33020

954-923-6521

Goodyear Auto Service Center

675 Skymarks Dr

Jacksonville

FL

32218

904-714-9065

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3813 S Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa

FL

33611

813-831-1891

Goodyear Auto Service Center

46-057 Kamehameha Hwy

Kaneohe

HI

96860

808-247-6668

Goodyear Auto Service Center

1800 Buchholzer Blvd

Akron

OH

44310

330-633-7000

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3453 S Arlington Rd

Akron

OH

44312

330-896-8633

Goodyear Auto Service Center

90 Graham Rd

Cuyahoga Falls

OH

44223

330-923-0656

Goodyear Auto Service Center

3265 W Market St #600

Fairlawn

OH

44333

330-867-2300

Goodyear Auto Service Center

6850 Frank Ave NW

North Canton

OH

44720

330-966-1274

Goodyear Auto Service Center

4455 Kent Rd

Stow

OH

44224

330-678-0600

Goodyear Auto Service Center

16180 Pearl Rd

Strongsville

OH

44136

440-238-5001

Goodyear Auto Service Center

145 Great Oaks Trl

Wadsworth

OH

44281

330-335-2533

Goodyear Auto Service Center

199 Parris Island Gtwy

Beaufort

SC

29906

843-379-6770

Goodyear Auto Service Center

101 Barrel Landing Rd

Bluffton

SC

29909

843-705-4683

Just Tires

744 East Dominguez St

Carson

CA

90746

310-538-5407

Just Tires

410 N Tustin St

Orange

CA

92867

714-639-4321

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

