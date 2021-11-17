Inmagene files two international patent applications

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO and HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene" or the "Company") announced that it has filed two international patent applications for its drug candidates, IMG-007 (OX40 antagonist) and IMG-008 (IL-36R antagonist). One application covers IMG-008's molecular sequence and the other covers improved development in IMG-007's formulation. Inmagene controls the global rights to develop and commercialize both drug candidates.
These are the first of a series of patent applications being prepared by Inmagene, demonstrating the Company's strong innovation capabilities. Guided by global scientific and clinical intelligence, leveraging the potential for China's high-efficiency drug development resources, Inmagene is advancing 12 "smart" innovation programs, creating new drug candidates, such as IMG-008, from scratch.
About Inmagene
Inmagene, with wholly owned subsidiaries in San Diego, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Wuhan, is a global clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases. Believing in "borderless innovation", the Inmagene team strives to integrate efficient resources worldwide to make such therapeutics available to patients globally. The Company is building a robust development pipeline of nearly 20 drug candidates, one of which, Izokibep (IMG-020), has entered global phase 2 trials for multiple indications.
Inmagene is operating 12 "smart" innovation programs to create and develop novel drug candidates for the global market. It also in-licenses drug candidates for the Asia markets and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with Affibody AB, TWIB and Kissei to develop and commercialize 7 highly innovative drug candidates.
About IMG-007 (OX40 antagonist)
About IMG-008 (IL-36R antagonist)
For additional information, please visit www.inmagenebio.com
View original content:
SOURCE Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals