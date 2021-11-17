Tealium Appoints Adrianne Court to Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the industry-leading customer data platform, today announced it has named Adrianne Court as Chief Human Resources Officer. Court will be responsible for continuing to elevate employee and customer experience through a heightened focus on company culture.

"For businesses to continue leading the way for their industry as Tealium does, intentional commitment to investing in the employee and customer experience is absolutely essential," says Court. "It's a remarkable period in Tealium's growth and I look forward to helping scale the company culture through thinking, acting and connecting to help drive significant competitive differentiation."

Prior to joining Tealium, Court led HR, Culture, and Facilities experience programs at digital banking company, Alkami (ALKT), and has worked with a variety of successful organizations spanning 500 to 50,000 employees. Due to the sustainable HR and culture programs she has championed, her past organizations have been recognized with numerous awards, including: Best Places to Work, Best Places for Diversity, Best Workplace Culture and Fastest Growing Companies. Court herself was recently named a Top 10 Influential HR Leader of 2021 by Industry Era Magazine.

"Adrianne's passion and success in developing businesses will play an instrumental role in creating and defining a successful company culture and employer brand," commented Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. "Her experience will be incredibly valuable for the continued growth and expansion of our company."

Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium Customer Data Hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

