Xinhua Silk Road: Scientific technology fair to be held in Shanghai on Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The 4th Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region will open on Wednesday in Jiading District in east China's Shanghai," said the organizers.

Themed "empowered by technology, driven by digitalization", the upcoming three-day session will be held online and offline concurrently, attracting four city delegations and over 500 enterprises to participate, with about 150 exhibitors exhibiting offline.

The fair has five major exhibition areas, featuring technology trade in the Yangtze River Delta Region, digital cities, achievements of academicians from Chinese Academy of Engineering, cutting-edge technologies, and cities in the region.

Meanwhile, the fair will banner over 40 activities such as forums, competitions and business matching events.

The 365-day full-year service mode, supported by professional technology service providers, will also be offered in this year's fair. The service mode, ranging from application, intellectual property management, financing, technological policies and talent training, is aimed to promote the application and trade of science and technologies.

