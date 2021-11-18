Avisa Partners Expands Global Creative Practice with Key Content and Digital Executive Hires

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisa Partners, a global firm specialized in managing sensitive matters, today announced the expansion the firm's Global Creative Practice with the addition of key creative content executives to its U.S.- and Europe-based teams. The most recent addition of Andrew Deerin as global creative director in Washington, D.C. follows the hire of Matthieu Lebeau as global digital content director in Paris.

Award-winning music industry executive Andrew Deerin joins Avisa Partners as Global Creative Director

Based in Washington, Deerin brings twenty years of award-winning video and content production expertise to the firm. Previously creative director at an independent communications and government affairs firm, Deerin joined Avisa Partners U.S. in early November. Avisa offers consulting services across several verticals, including risk management, public affairs, global strategic communications, digital advocacy, cybersecurity and anti-counterfeiting operations.

The expansion of Avisa's global creative services comes as Avisa marks two years since the opening of the firm's Washington office, which added a North America presence for the firm's more than 200 professionals in Avisa's Paris headquarters and offices in Brussels, London, and Geneva.

"Andrew's unique background in Hollywood and the music industry shines clear in the visually striking and memorable storytelling approaches he dreams up," said Eric Bovim, CEO of Avisa Partners U.S. "The combination of Andrew's ability to adapt often complex brand, commercial, and policy narratives for the screen and Matthieu's more than 20 years of digital content strategy expertise cements an essential element of our global advisory services offering," Bovim added.

Andrew Deerin has spent two decades creating award winning video content for chart-topping artists and presidential candidates, combining beautiful imagery with pinpoint messaging. Mr. Deerin spent ten years creating music videos for Sony Music and Epic Records in New York and Los Angeles before returning to Washington, where he began producing winning political advertising. Andrew then transitioned to corporate communications, putting his experience to work on global campaigns for clients ranging from industry leaders, CEOs, and Heads of State.

"From broadcast news to social media, narratives are defined today by images. Avisa's global team of professionals appreciate the value of visual storytelling in establishing and reframing high-stakes debates around the world," said Deerin. "That perspective serves the firm and, more importantly, Avisa's global corporate, policy, and risk management clients well in helping secure their objectives in the marketplace or in political and power capitals across the globe."

ABOUT Avisa Partners

Avisa Partners, founded in France in 2010, maintains offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Geneva, and Washington, D.C. The group brings together an ecosystem of professionals in the fields of competitive intelligence, public affairs, international relations, cybersecurity and digital communications. Avisa Partners is a flagship European firm on the issues of online influence, the fight against misinformation, and the fight against counterfeiting. The firm is a destination for leading global companies undertaking major growth operations (including M&A, entries into new global markets, and tenders), facing complex challenges (such as international negotiations, support litigation, or cyber-attacks), or seeking to cement their strategic positioning. With more than two hundred consultants representing twenty nationalities, the group has intervened in more than 75 countries over the past 12 years.

