Cable One Looks to the Next Evolution of High-Speed Internet

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illustrating its long-standing commitment to bridging the digital divide in the rural markets it serves, the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity Communications, ValuNet Fiber and Hargray) offers Gigabit speeds to residential customers across 99 percent of its footprint and is looking to the future and 10G - the next evolution of high-speed internet.

The company began launching Gig service to residential customers as early as 2016, well before many of its industry counterparts.

"Five years ago, Gig speeds were virtually unheard of in non-urban markets across the U.S. We are proud to have been able to launch Gig service and level the playing field for rural markets where access to affordable, high-speed internet is just as vital as in more urban markets," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "A fast and reliable internet connection means rural residents can telecommute rather than having to move to find work. It means access to medical care via telehealth services; the ability to achieve a higher education online; and the cultivation of entrepreneurship and economic growth."

With investments of more than $770 million over the past five years, the company is building a network with the power and capacity to support the digital future of the 1 million+ customers it serves, as well as extend broadband service to areas previously unserved or underserved.

Laying the groundwork for 10 gigabit (10G) speeds – internet connectivity more reliable, more secure and 10 times faster than today's networks – Cable One is investing in a new era of innovation that will not only enrich the lives of its customers but contribute to the economic development of the hundreds of cities and towns it serves.

"Gig speed is just the beginning of the story. We are implementing the upgrades needed to our networks in order to bring multi-Gig symmetrical speeds to our residential customers in the next few years and ensure that we continue to stay well ahead of the consumer consumption curve," Laulis said.

In 2019, Cable One joined the NCTA –The Internet & Television Association, CableLabs and other industry partners in announcing plans to expand beyond current Gig offerings to a more powerful 10G (10 Gigabit) technology platform. CableLabs' release of DOCSIS 4.0 specifications in spring 2021 was a critical step for all ISPs, as it serves as the cornerstone of the industry's 10G platform. DOCSIS 4.0 is designed to hit downstream speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which is twice the download speed of DOCSIS 3.1, and an upstream of up to 6 Gbps - four times faster than the upstream speed of DOCSIS 3.1.

In preparation for the future launch of DOCSIS 4.0, Cable One is upgrading its network return path to allow for symmetrical multi-Gig high speed internet service; reclaiming spectrum used for traditional linear video; and upgrading plant capacity to 1.8 GHz - all while pushing fiber deeper into neighborhoods to maximize the bandwidth available to every home we serve and prepare the network for future capacity enhancements.

"We are actively working to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to handle future technological advances that will revolutionize the way we do things and lead to groundbreaking changes in communication, health care, education, entertainment and more," Laulis said. "10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business."

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

