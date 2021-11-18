Ahead of the holiday season, the courier--designed specifically for SMBs--is giving this business segment the leg up they need during the current supply chain crises

Challenger shipper, Sendle, announces America's most affordable 2-day delivery to anywhere in the Western U.S. Ahead of the holiday season, the courier--designed specifically for SMBs--is giving this business segment the leg up they need during the current supply chain crises

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendle , the shipping carrier for small businesses, has launched Sendle Swift, a new two-day delivery service to help millions of small to medium-sized sellers across the Western U.S. ship faster and cheaper. This news comes just as small business owners continue to suffer the brunt of the current supply chain crisis and are faced with very little solutions.

The Swift zone stretches from Washington in the northwest to New Mexico in the southwest.

At a time of record demand for delivery, Sendle Swift packages ship in two days or less for as low as $2.60. The Swift zone stretches from Washington in the northwest to New Mexico in the southwest.

"Launching Sendle Swift ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is a win-win for small businesses on the U.S. West Coast that are coming under increasing pressure from consumers who view fast delivery as a 'must-have' rather than a 'nice-to-have'," said Dennis Oates, Chief Logistics Officer at Sendle. "This holiday season is already being impacted by supply chain backlogs and delivery delays, but it presents a great opportunity for small businesses to diversify their business operations by partnering with flexible delivery services like Sendle."

Sendle Swift is available to customers on the Sendle Pro plan who are sending packages anywhere between Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Utah and Washington. Sendle plans to extend its faster delivery option to additional states in 2022.

Swift packages travel door-to-door and are picked up from your front door at no extra charge, with 95% of packages arriving at their destination within two days. They must be delivered to a physical address (not a PO box) and be travelling in the Swift zone.

"Small businesses often get lost in the shuffle of big industry happenings, not least the current supply chain crisis," said James Chin Moody, co-founder and CEO of Sendle. "This is exactly why we've designed a customer-first style of service that provides fast and comprehensive shipping that costs less than the post office. Small eCommerce businesses and entrepreneurial side hustlers who are desperate for simple, speedy and affordable delivery can now rely on Sendle Swift for their shipping needs."

Throughout the 2021 holiday season, Sendle has bucked the damaging shipping industry peak surcharge trend and is supporting small businesses with no surcharges. Moreover, building off its success in Australia, the company is on track to become the digital backbone of an agile national courier network for small businesses in the U.S.

Sendle launched in the U.S. in 2019 to revolutionize package delivery for small businesses and side hustlers who are often overlooked and underserved by the major shipping monopolies.

About Sendle:

Sendle is the first delivery service in the United States specifically designed to serve the needs of small businesses in the eCommerce space. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, flat-rate shipping across the US with no hidden fees, subscriptions or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle and their package can be dropped off or picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the US and a certified B Corporation.

Contact: Quinn Le, quinnle@slingstone.com

Sendle

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sendle