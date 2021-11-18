Fourthwall Raises $17M to Support Creators with All-In-One Commerce Platform; Appoints YouTube Star Phil DeFranco to Chief Creator Officer Funding to propel Fourthwall's suite of end-to-end creator business solutions making it easier for creators to focus on content

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fourthwall, the all-in-one creator commerce platform, has announced it has raised $17M in funding from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six to help Fourthwall meet the growing demand for tools that drive creators to turn their passions into full time businesses.

In addition to the company's latest round of funding, Fourthwall is also announcing the appointment of prominent YouTuber, Phil DeFranco to Chief Creator Officer. DeFranco is a leading voice in the industry, having been a creator for 15 years and building an audience of over six million subscribers. In his role, DeFranco will guide product development and ensure that the voice of the creator is always at the center of the company.

"When I first joined Fourthwall, thanks to their amazing team and next level tech, I immediately increased my merchandise revenue tenfold, started getting compliments rather than complaints about customer service, and the quality surpassed what people have come to expect when supporting their favorite creators," said Phil DeFranco, Chief Creator Officer, Fourthwall. "Fourthwall is a no-brainer for creators big and small and we are building solutions that will offer creators' super fans the best experience possible."

Phil isn't alone in experiencing tremendous growth after joining Fourthwall. Leading creators like Brandon Farris, Harry Mack, and No More Lonely Friends have seen similar reactions from their communities:

"I've been blown away by my fans' reaction to my new online shop. It's been game changing. The added income has also let me expand my team and produce bigger and better content for my fans," said Harry Mack, an early adopter of the platform.

Fourthwall was built from the ground up to make creator's lives easier, while still giving them full control and ownership.

"Creators have to keep up with a crazy amount of work. Not only do they need to regularly produce new content but they also have a community to engage with and bills to pay. It's a struggle to manage, even for folks with big teams behind them," said Will Baumann, Co-Founder and CEO, Fourthwall. "Fourthwall is the first all-in-one creator business platform. We let creators build a homepage, open a shop and design products, offer membership benefits, accept donations, show off their latest content, and engage directly with their biggest fans. And they can do it all on their own fully custom-branded website, that is 100% owned by them – down to the data."

Forecasts suggest that the value of social commerce sales could reach around $605bn by 2027. Currently, Fourthwall creators leverage the platform to develop products and services across multiple categories. Creators from fashion and lifestyle influencers to e-commerce entrepreneurs and musicians increasingly rely on the platform to create merchandise, interactive content and market their brands. This year alone, Fourthwall has seen explosive growth with a 10x increase in the number of creators using the platform with multiple creators already making over 1 million dollars.

"The creator economy finally went mainstream, but the software to professionalize it is still being built," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder, Seven Seven Six. "Fourthwall solves the complex logistics of building a brand for the biggest creators, letting them focus on producing their best work. As the creator economy continues to expand, Fourthwall will be vital for creators with the most ambitious goals for their community and brand."

About Fourthwall

Fourthwall helps make creator's lives easier. Our all-in-one platform, designed exclusively for creators, makes it easy for creators to launch their own website, open a shop, and offer memberships to their fans. And from a single easy-to-manage platform and while giving creators full ownership of their brands and data. For more information visit www.fourthwall.com.

