OneTrust Hires Technology Finance Leader Guido Torrini as CFO Torrini brings more than 20 years' enterprise and consumer technology experience to OneTrust as its first Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced Guido Torrini joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Torrini brings over 20 years of experience building finance teams for category-defining enterprise technology companies. Most recently, Torrini served as the CFO of Celonis, a late-stage process mining technology company that tripled revenues1 and quadrupled valuation2 in less than two years during his leadership.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

"OneTrust is uniquely positioned to define and own the Trust category of software." - Guido Torrini , OneTrust's new CFO

Torrini's career spans three decades, each focused on the category-defining enterprise technology of its time. His career began at Cisco and Dell, overseeing the explosion of the hardware and routing foundation that put computers and devices into the hands of consumers. He then led finance teams at companies like Groupon and Gympass, enabling businesses to engage directly with customers and transact online. Today, Torrini brings his most recent experience in machine learning, AI, and building category-defining companies to OneTrust.

"Privacy, security, and ESG are creating a massive total addressable market centered around Trust as a competitive advantage. OneTrust is uniquely positioned to define and own this new category of software. The company has built major separation from other players in the market with the broad platform approach, $920 million in funding, nearly 200 patents, and deep customer adoption with over 10,000 customers," said Guido Torrini, OneTrust's new CFO. "I'm proud to join this incredible team and build upon the next generation of growth for OneTrust as it builds and defines the trust category."

"Consumers and employees today want to work with companies they trust. This tectonic shift in decision making is creating an entirely new category of software that brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG that transforms compliance initiatives into trust as a competitive advantage. OneTrust's investments in our technology, customers, and community best positions us to define and lead the industry of trust software," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "Bringing Guido's deep experience in category-defining global software companies into OneTrust represents a new milestone for our growth. As our CFO, Guido can help us capitalize on the way we innovate, scale and grow. I'm excited to welcome Guido to the team and deliver on our market opportunity to define and lead the new software category of trust."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 190 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

