Sempra Operating Company SDG&E Wins National Award for Electric Reliability in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) announced today that one of its operating companies, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), received national recognition for its continued excellence in reliability and innovation. SDG&E, which serves 3.7 million people in San Diego and southern Orange counties, was honored by PA Consulting with three of its most prestigious awards: ReliabilityOne® National Reliability award, Outstanding Reliability Performance in the West Region Metropolitan Service Area (also known as the "Best in the West") and Outstanding Grid Sustainability.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy)

"At Sempra, innovation is at the core of everything we do and we are committed to harnessing technology to advance the resiliency of our infrastructure with an unwavering focus on safety and sustainability. SDG&E's awards demonstrate our enterprise-wide focus on building climate-resilient energy systems that can serve our customers for generations to come," said Kevin Sagara, group president for Sempra and chairman of SDG&E and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas).

Sempra's transmission and distribution infrastructure investments are strategically located in attractive North American markets, including California, where SDG&E and SoCalGas work to provide safe, dependable, lower-carbon energy to 26 million consumers. Sempra's California utilities are helping lead the decarbonization of the state's energy system through innovation and technology to better serve customers, improve operational safety and reliability, and support the modernization of energy systems with a focus on climate resiliency. SDG&E has invested in innovative, state-of-the-art technologies and programs since 2007 that have made it an industry leader in wildfire safety, grid resiliency and sustainability. The company has implemented grid hardening efforts and integrated enhanced situational awareness tools, like wildfire modeling and drones, designed to identify potential wildfire risks and reduce customer impacts associated with outages.

This is the 16th consecutive year that SDG&E has received the ReliabilityOne® award for "Outstanding Reliability Performance" among utilities in the Western United States.

"For 21 years, the ReliabilityOne® Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are focused on resiliently building a more positive future for their customers," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director. "We are pleased to name SDG&E as an industry leader for delivering outstanding service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments."

The ReliabilityOne® Awards are given annually to utilities in eight regions that have excelled in delivering the most reliable electric service to their customers.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies has more than 19,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to over 36 million consumers. With more than $66 billion in total assets at the end of 2020, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America serving some of the world's leading economies. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition by enabling the delivery of lower-carbon energy solutions in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture with a focus on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2021 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

