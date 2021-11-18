Vail Resorts Hospitality Announces Annual Cyber Sale

Save up to 40% on midweek stays throughout the 21/22 ski and ride season, beginning Nov. 23

Epic Pass Holders will receive exclusive early access to the Cyber Sale plus an additional 20% savings beginning Nov. 19; Buy your Epic Pass now for the 2021/22 winter season, pass prices increase Nov. 21

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021/22 ski and ride season is officially underway, and Vail Resorts' annual Cyber Sale offers travelers a limited-time opportunity to save on lodging rates at hotel rooms, condos, and chalets across its portfolio of premier destinations in the United States and Canada. From Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Tuesday, Nov. 30, guests can book midweek stays discounted up to 40% throughout the entire ski and ride season.

Epic Pass Holders – including those with an Epic Day Pass – will receive exclusive early access to the Cyber Sale beginning Nov. 19, plus an additional 20% off the already discounted rates at Vail Resorts owned and operated properties in North America. For these additional savings, skiers and riders should purchase their passes now on the Epic Pass website before prices increase on Nov. 21.

Vail Resorts recently announced it would be limiting lift ticket sales during three holiday periods across its 34 North American resorts: December 25-January 2, January 14-17, and February 18-27 to prioritize the mountain experience of its Pass Holders. Guests planning to visit a resort during those dates are strongly encouraged to secure their lift access before their trip, either by purchasing a lift ticket in advance or by buying a pass, such as the Epic Day Pass, while they are still on sale.

Vail Resorts' Cyber Sale will be live with the most up-to-date room rates and availability for arrival dates throughout the entire ski and ride season on Vail Resort's lodging deals page.

Colorado

Vail -- After a day exploring Vail Mountain's legendary Back Bowls, wind down in mountain resort luxury and ski-in/ski-out lodging in the heart of Vail Village . Cyber Sale rates start at $309 per night at The Lodge at Vail , A RockResort. Experience a brand new luxury resort concept at The Hythe , a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail , where Cyber Sale rates start at $429 per night. At Austria Haus , a boutique hotel inspired by the authentic ski chalets of the Austrian Alps, Cyber Sale rates start as low as $419 per night. Vail opened for the season on Nov. 12.



Beaver Creek -- New this season, Beaver Creek is adding 250 acres of lift-served, welcoming ski terrain for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders. The McCoy Park expansion offers a dedicated learning zone in an accessible bowl setting. Guests can also experience a new warming hut with vistas that most visitors to Beaver Creek Resort have yet to experience before retreating to their room. Cyber Sale rates start as low as $299 per night at The Pines Lodge, A RockResort. At The Osprey, A RockResort, travelers can stay at the closest hotel to a chairlift in North America with rates starting at just $349 per night.



Breckenridge -- Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Breckenridge welcomes guests to join the festivities with special events all season long. Boasting high alpine terrain across five awe-inspiring peaks and the highest chairlift in North America , Cyber Sale rates start as low as $139 at River Mountain Lodge aptly named for its location alongside the Blue River and just steps from Main Street. At One Ski Hill Place, A RockResort, with Cyber Sale rates starting at $249 per night. Breckenridge opened for the season on Nov. 12.



Keystone -- Home to the industry-leading Kids Ski Free offer, kids 12 and younger ski free at Keystone when families book two or more lodging nights, plus an additional day of free skiing for each additional room night booked. Spanning from affordable hotel rooms to family-friendly condos, Cyber Sale rates start as low as $179 per night at Lakeside Village. Step back in time at Ski Tip Lodge , where Cyber Sale rates start at $199. The rustically charming, former 1880's stagecoach stop delights guests with its log-lined rooms and award-winning restaurant. At Hyatt Place Keystone , Cyber Sale rates start at $145 per night and include free shuttle service to River Run and Lakeside Village activities. Thanks to recent investments in a state-of-the-art snowmaking system, Keystone opened for the season on Oct. 22 .



Crested Butte -- Known for some of the best lift-served extreme terrain in the nation, Crested Butte is rooted in a rugged coal mining and ranching history and is home to the steepest clear-cut run in North America . Cyber Sale rates start at $149 per night at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa located just 200 yards from the slopes and in the heart of the Mt. Crested Butte base area village. Also centrally located just steps from the ski lifts, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square features luxurious accommodations with Cyber Sale rates starting at $199 per night.

California

Heavenly -- Spanning California and Nevada , high above the waters of Lake Tahoe , Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. Cyber sale rates start as low as $169 per night at Lakeland Village . Cyber sale rates start at $670 per night at Zalanta , located just steps away from Heavenly Village and the Gondola.



Northstar -- At Northstar California, the majestic trees in the Martis Valley open up for the ideal mountain getaway complete with fireside hot cocoas and an estimated 350 inches of annual snowfall. Cyber Sale rates start at $169 per night at Aspen Grove Condos. Mid-mountain ski-in/ski-out access is available at Constellation Residences with Cyber Sale rates starting at $950 per night.



Kirkwood -- Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Lake Tahoe , Kirkwood offers some of North America's most diverse, challenging and open terrain. Cyber Sale rates are available as low as $159 per night at The Meadows , centrally located condos just a short hundred-yard walk to the popular 5 and 6 chair lifts.

Utah

Park City is the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport. Offering direct, ski-in/ski-out access to Park City's Main Street via the iconic Town Lift, guests can glide straight to Main Street to enjoy dining, shopping, après ski and more before winding down at a Vail Resorts property. Cyber Sale rates start at $185 per night at Sundial Lodge , located just steps away from the Red Pine Gondola and boasting a rooftop hot tub and heated outdoor pool. At the iconic Grand Summit Hotel , A RockResort, ski-in/ski-out access is available in the heart of Canyons Village with Cyber Sale rates start at $329 per night.

Canada

At Whistler Blackcomb , North America's largest ski resort, skiers and riders have access to new ski and ride camps for women, private lessons with an Olympian, and big-mountain skiing brought to life through a signature combination of high-alpine terrain and thrilling descents. Cyber Sale rates start at $249 CAD at Legends , Creekside's premier family accommodation. Ski-in/ski-out access and a unique collection of designer suites can be booked at First Tracks Lodge , with Cyber Sale rates starting at $309 CAD.

Vermont

Skiers and riders in New England have access to an unbeatable network of resorts and lodging. In Vermont, guests can take advantage of Cyber Sale lodging rates starting at $129 per night. Stowe , Mount Snow , and Okemo feature a variety of lodging options for every taste and budget, ranging from cozy B&Bs to luxury slopeside accommodations and more.

Pennsylvania

Liberty Mountain is located just north of the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Guests can take advantage of Cyber Sale rates starting at $199 per night at the Alpine Lodge , located closest to the slopes and providing easy access to the mountain.

New York

Hunter Mountain is the closest resort to New York City. Four separate mountain faces encompass a wide variety of terrain, which caters to skiers and riders of all ability levels. Guests can take advantage of Cyber Sale rates starting from $209 per night at the Kaatskill Mountain Club .

Prioritizing the Pass Holder Experience

Vail Resorts will prioritize the mountain experience for its Pass Holders by limiting lift ticket sales during three holiday periods across its 34 North American resorts: December 25-January 2, January 14-17, and February 18-27. Guests planning to visit a resort during those dates are strongly encouraged to secure their lift access in advance.

Lift ticket availability is visible on resort websites. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows, unless purchased with a pass benefit ticket or as part of a ski and ride school lesson. Pass products, including the Epic Day Pass which provides up to 65 percent off lift ticket window prices – remain on sale with prices increasing Nov. 21. With an Epic Day Pass, guests can purchase 1 to 7 days now and decide later when and which resorts they want to visit – without concern of a day selling out.

Flexible Winter Booking Policy

The Cyber Sale spans arrival dates throughout the entire ski and ride season, and minimum length-of-stay may vary across individual properties. The most up-to-date room rates and availability for participating hotels, condos, and lodges across Vail Resorts' North American portfolio of resorts can be found at Vail Resorts' lodging deals page . To provide guests with flexibility and reassurance as they navigate their travel plans, Vail Resorts also offers a flexible booking policy .

Enhanced Safety Protocols

Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. Vail Resorts has enhanced safety protocols in place across all owned and operated properties. These safety guidelines include indoor face covering requirements, limited touchpoints at check in, and property-wide enhanced cleaning measures.

About RockResorts®

RockResorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vail Resorts, sets the standard for belonging in some of the world's most admired destinations. Punctuated by the character of their iconic locations, our pampered accommodations range from glamorous hotels to cozy mountain hideouts, all defined by a level of service and respect for the environment that's unmatched in the industry. The RockResorts collection includes The Arrabelle at Vail Square and The Lodge at Vail in Vail, Colo.; The Osprey at Beaver Creek and The Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek, Colo.; One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge, Colo.; and Grand Summit Hotel in Park City, Utah. www.rockresorts.com

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com .

